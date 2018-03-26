Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
#7 in Tablets
MSRP $329

Acer Chromebook Tab 10 beats Apple iPad to the punch

Joshua Goldman

Maybe Acer knows what Apple is up to tomorrow, maybe not. Regardless the information and communication tech company announced today the world's first Chrome OS tablet made for the education market, the Chromebook Tab 10. 

Designed for use in K-12 classrooms, the 9.7-inch tablet could potentially add to Google's Chromebook lead in the US education market and take some of the wind out of Apple's education-focused press conference on March 27. The tech giant is rumored to announce an entry-level 9.7-inch iPad made to compete against Chromebooks. In 2017, nearly three out of every five machines used in schools runs on the Chrome operating system, according to researcher Futuresource Consulting

Acer's new tablet, which will sell for $329 in April (about £230 or AU$425), is built around a 2048x1536-resolution IPS touchscreen with 264 pixels per inch. A durable Wacom EMR stylus comes standard and stores in the tablet's chassis that's only 0.39-inch thick (9.98 mm). Running on a Rockchip OP1 processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage, the Tab 10 fully supports Google Play giving schools access to educational Android apps. 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017)

The 8-inch tablet is a simple replacement of the 2015 model.

HP Envy x2 (2018)

HP Envy x2 (2018)

Following on its first x2 with a Qualcomm chip, HP's adding another version with some Core i-series power.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5

Microsoft Surface Pro 5

It's been more than a year and a half since Microsoft released the last version of its hugely popular Surface Pro...

Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet

Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet

The 11.6-inch Windows tablet PC is still ready to handle any situation, it just won't weigh you down as much.

Microsoft Surface 4

Microsoft Surface 4

Word on the street suggests that Microsoft may debut the next non-Pro surface in early May. Here's what we know...

Lenovo Home Assistant Pack

Lenovo Home Assistant Pack

Slip a Lenovo Tab 4 tablet into this speaker dock, and it looks and works a lot like Amazon's Echo Show.

Acer Switch 5

Acer Switch 5

The Windows 10 tablet PCs do just enough to stand out from the crowd of Surface clones coming this year.

Logitech Slim Folio (for 9.7-inch iPad, 2017)

Logitech Slim Folio (for 9.7-inch iPad, 2017)

A way to turn the new iPad into the cheapest Apple laptop.

ReMarkable tablet

ReMarkable tablet

Hands-on time with a Norwegian startup's attempt to challenge Sony at tablets

Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1

Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1

Sony's second-generation DPT-RP1 features a crisper display, slightly slimmer design and a more responsive touchscreen.