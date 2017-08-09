Acer

Who says Chromebooks can't be both durable and affordable? Not Acer.

The company added another small and tough Chromebook aimed at education, similar to this model, to its laptop lineup.

Featuring a durable military-spec tested design with protective rubber bumpers around the display and keyboard, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771 isn't your typical rinky-dink budget laptop. It's drop tested up to 48 inches and has a spill-resistant keyboard that reroutes any liquids away from the laptop's internal components.

Starting at $280, the 11.6-inch laptop will be available to purchase later this month. International pricing and availability has yet to be announced. Pricing converts to roughly £215 or AU$355.

Specs