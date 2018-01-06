Acer

Acer on Saturday unveiled a new addition to its Chromebook line of laptops. The small Acer Chromebook 11 (model CB311-8HT/CB311-8H) features a portable and fanless design with a modest 11.6-inch display. It's expected to go on sale in March for $249. UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but the US price converts to about £185 or AU$320.

Available in touch and nontouchscreen models, the Acer Chromebook 11 is comparable in size and value to the Acer Chromebook Flip, a 10-inch Chromebook that's a bit sleeker and sturdier, thanks to its aluminum build. Both laptops support the Google Play Store, allowing them to download apps like an Android device, but this Acer is priced a bit more affordably.

Acer

In comparison to its siblings, it's a smaller alternative to the Acer Chromebook R13, a solid convertible with great battery life, and the Acer Chromebook 15, which is a great deal for a big-screen Chromebook.

Expect hands-on video and impressions from CES 2018 soon.

Specs