Acer made a Chromebook even your kid can't kill

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 C731 announced at CES 2017 is two things others in the category aren't: inexpensive and tough.

Meeting the US MIL-STD 810G military standard, the 11.6-inch Google Chrome OS laptop can withstand drops from up to 48 inches (1.2 meters), can handle 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force on its lid and has a spill-resistant keyboard. The keyboard's key caps are recessed to keep them from being easily removed.

Starting at $230, it arrives in the US later this month and will be available in other regions in February (the price converts to roughly £185 or AU$320). The Chromebook 11 N7 will be available with a 1,366x768-resolution IPS touchscreen (c731T) or with a standard LCD (C731) at the same res. Before you get too excited, though, it will only be for education and commercial customers.

Here's the rest of the stuff you'll find: