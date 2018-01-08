Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Smart Home

Abode Iota all-in-one camera works with Siri, Z-Wave and Zigbee

The Iota has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee hubs, as well as Apple HomeKit compatibility.

iota-lifestyleEnlarge Image

Meet the Iota, a new all-in-one security system from startup Abode.

 Abode

Startup Abode (not to be confused with software giant Adobe) adds to its lineup of home security products Monday with Iota. Available in early 2018, Iota is an all-in-one system complete with a high-definition security camera and an integrated Z-Wave and Zigbee hub. The Iota is also compatible with Apple's Siri-enabled smart home platform HomeKit, as well as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. Abode's home security system works with Alexa and Google Assistant as well. 

Check out this list of the Iota's features:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • Z-Wave and Zigbee hub allows for automations with Philips Hue and other third-party smart home devices 
  • Night vision
  • Optional professional monitoring
  • 10-hour battery backup
  • Optional LTE cellular backup

Abode's Iota will cost $329 when it becomes available in Q1 of this year (roughly £240 and AU$420 converted). Canary's Smart Home Security Device and Guardzilla's 360 fall into the $169 to $230 range (roughly £125 to £170 or AU$215 to AU$295, converted), making the Iota fairly pricey. We''ll have to test it out for ourselves to see if it's worth the cost. 

L'Oreal UV Sense
29
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.

Now Playing: Watch this: Abode's DIY security system has an option for every home
1:21

Where to Buy

Abode Iota

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Smart Home Devices for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Under-the-radar phone giant Honor has its eye on the US
Amid greater safety risks, CES 2018 amps up security
LG Display's crazy 65-inch OLED TV can roll up like a poster

Share your voice