CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Zoom in on the Epson Home Cinema 2150 projector

This compact home theater projector throws out a big, bright image.

1 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small, and bright, Epson Home Cinema 2150 is an affordable home theater projector.

Read Full Review
2 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Testing and measurement

The 2150 delivered solid color accuracy and superior brightness in my tests.

Read Full Review
3 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Versatility

One big feature is vertical lens shift, which lets you place the projector behind a couch, for example, instead of on the floor.

Read Full Review
4 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Top

Here are the manual zoom, focus and lens shift controls. The zoom has a wide range for a projector at this price.

Read Full Review
5 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote has small buttons and isn't backlit. Though you probably won't use it much, so that's fine.

Read Full Review
6 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Buttons

All the controls you'll need... if you can't find the remote.

Read Full Review
7 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Front

An A/V Mute slider lets you cut the light from the projector in a quick swipe.

Read Full Review
8 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Back

The audio-out is handy for outdoor movie nights.

Read Full Review
9 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Sliders

The manual controls are a bit stiff and hard to finely adjust.

Read Full Review
10 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Speaker

The internal speaker can be used in a pinch, but it doesn't sound great.

Read Full Review
11 of 11
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bottom

All three legs are adjustable.

Read Full Review

More Galleries

The 34 best games on the Nintendo Switch

The 34 best games on the Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
The 32 best games on the PlayStation 4

The 32 best games on the PlayStation 4

33 Photos
A spider's erection, and other cool things trapped in amber

A spider's erection, and other cool things trapped in amber

20 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos
18 fresh Zoom background ideas

18 fresh Zoom background ideas

18 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
The 31 best games on Xbox One

The 31 best games on Xbox One

32 Photos