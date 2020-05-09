Zoom in on the Epson Home Cinema 2150 projector

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
This compact home theater projector throws out a big, bright image.
The small, and bright, Epson Home Cinema 2150 is an affordable home theater projector.
The 2150 delivered solid color accuracy and superior brightness in my tests.
One big feature is vertical lens shift, which lets you place the projector behind a couch, for example, instead of on the floor.
Here are the manual zoom, focus and lens shift controls. The zoom has a wide range for a projector at this price.
The remote has small buttons and isn't backlit. Though you probably won't use it much, so that's fine.
All the controls you'll need... if you can't find the remote.
An A/V Mute slider lets you cut the light from the projector in a quick swipe.
The audio-out is handy for outdoor movie nights.
The manual controls are a bit stiff and hard to finely adjust.
The internal speaker can be used in a pinch, but it doesn't sound great.
All three legs are adjustable.