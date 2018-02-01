You've gotta see these modded-out PCs

CNET también está disponible en español.

Fallout mod

Life-size Iron Man

Donkey Kong

R2-D2

BB-8

S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

'Deadpool'

'Star Trek'

Wonder Woman

Captain America

H. R. Giger style

Wolverine

Wolverine

Hello Kitty

'Tron: Legacy'

The case that must not be named

Harley-Davidson

The ice mod

Red dragon

The medieval case

Baby Groot

SpongeBob SquarePants

World of Warcraft

Toy car

Kylo Ren

Spider-Man and Venom

From superhero and video game tributes to horror and sci-fi themes, here are some of the coolest ways that pros and hobbyists have put the personal in PCs.

This Fallout 4 case from Bob Stewart and Rod Rosenberg at BS Mods looks like it's survived the nuclear apocalypse. It's a perfect computer for every Sole Survivor.

Caption by / Photo by BS Mods

Tony Stark is the ultimate hardware modder, so it's only right that he's now the ultimate mod. This full-size build from Jengki Wmp is both a stunning statue and a gaming PC that features an Intel i7-5820K processor.

Caption by / Photo by Jengki Wmp

This isn't just a gaming computer; it is a game. ThermalMike's case from Computex 2017 cleverly recreates the classic 1981 Nintendo title. A barrel of fun!

Caption by / Photo by Claire Reilly/CNET

This is the droid we've been looking for. Mark Enright of Pod Pad Studios built it mostly with wood and cardboard. He even installed a motor so Artoo could navigate around the house, but traded it for a full-size motherboard.

Caption by / Photo by Mark Enright

We'll always love R2-D2, but the sequel trilogy's front-and-center droid has stolen Star Wars fans' hearts (and takes up less room in the home office). 

Caption by / Photo by Ron Lee Christianson/Blue Horse Studios

McAfee is one way to protect a computer; Nick Fury is another. This "Avengers"-inspired case mod is cool enough to wow Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Caption by / Photo by Claire Reilly/CNET

This case from Abu Dhabi's Anigma Computers features Marvel's mutant merc with a mouth, and makes us even more excited for the upcoming movie sequel.

Caption by / Photo by Anigma Computers

This boldly going PC case incorporates handmade elements -- such as the Starfleet insignia -- along with pieces from official Star Trek playsets and the franchise's LCARS operating system interface. It would be the pride of any Trekkie's home (or bridge).

Caption by / Photo by Bill Owen/MNPC Tech

Gal Gadot became an international sensation with 2017's smash-hit "Wonder Woman," but a previous generation of fans will always remember Lynda Carter as Diana Prince, and this case is for them.

Caption by / Photo by BS Mods

As if his 1:1 Iron Man weren't impressive enough, Jengki Wmp showed off this Captain America PC at Computex 2016. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Here's an eerie but spectacular case unveiled by Ron Lee Christianson at Computex 2017. Inspired by the artwork of H. R. Giger, it looks like something right out of "Alien."

Caption by / Photo by Claire Reilly/CNET

Wolverine may be "the best at what I do, and what I do isn't very nice," but this case definitely is.

Caption by / Photo by Taufik Hidayat Ginting

Here's another Wolvie mod from Taufik Hidayat Ginting with artwork from "The Wolverine" and some killer adamantium claw marks.

Caption by / Photo by Taufik Hidayat Ginting

DevOps manager Robert Storozyk built this case for his daughter in 2009, chronicling the process on Blogspot

"Nine years later [she] still uses it," Storozyk tells us. 

Caption by / Photo by Robert Storozyk

Featuring an Intel Skylake platform along with a black, white and aquamarine "Tron" color scheme down to the custom-made extension cables, this is one computer that we'd love to get uploaded into. 

Caption by / Photo by Tiche PC

This horror-themed, glow-in-the-dark 2003 build from Mark Jones is legendary. The original specs, including a Pentium 4 Processor and a single gig of DDR RAM, may not seem too intimidating today, but the H. P. Lovecraft-inspired Necronomicon Glyph window, tentacles and evil LED eyes definitely hold up.

Caption by / Photo by Kent Akselsen

This orange-and-black case brings together a love of Harley horsepower and a love of gaming horsepower. 

Caption by / Photo by Bill Owen/MNPC Tech

James Fislar is a big deal in the modding world, and for good reason. His custom "ice mods" appear to be in a deep freeze. Now that's a cool computer.

Caption by / Photo by James Fislar

When MSI asked James Fislar to turn its logo into a custom build for CES 2015, he delivered this one, which features the company's S99X ACK motherboard and GTX 980 SLI graphics card, plus an Intel i7 Haswell processor. (And dragons. It also features a bunch of dragons.)

Caption by / Photo by James Fislar

Featured at CES 2017, this case slays with an impressive suit of armor. The pièce de résistance is the sword, which contains all of the ports along the blade and the power button atop the hilt.

Caption by / Photo by BS Mods

Our favorite anthropomorphic tree from "Guardians of the Galaxy" makes a super cute PC. But can it dance?

Caption by / Photo by Ron Lee Christianson/Blue Horse Studios

Is it just us or does the lovable sea sponge look kinda evil in PC form at PAX Australia?

Caption by / Photo by Claire Reilly/CNET

This Warlords of Draenor case mod for the Antec Eleven Hundred PC is totally badass, from the aluminum spikes to the Iron Horde logo.

Caption by / Photo by Bill Owen/MNPC Tech

We all carry around supercomputers in our pockets these days, but somehow it's still cool to see a PC basically fit inside a Hot Wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Haackas Mods

We'll always hate him for killing Han Solo, but we've gotta admit that Kylo Ren looks pretty cool on the side of a PC. Next time we're in the market for a custom build, this might be our "First Order."

Caption by / Photo by Ron Lee Christianson/Blue Horse Studios

This gaming rig juxtaposes the friendly neighborhood webslinger against his archenemy. With great power comes great replayability.

Caption by / Photo by Taufik Hidayat Ginting
