You've gotta see these modded-out PCs

Tony Stark is the ultimate hardware modder, so it's only right that he's now the ultimate mod. This full-size build from Jengki Wmp is both a stunning statue and a gaming PC that features an Intel i7-5820K processor.
This boldly going PC case incorporates handmade elements -- such as the Starfleet insignia -- along with pieces from official Star Trek playsets and the franchise's LCARS operating system interface. It would be the pride of any Trekkie's home (or bridge).
This horror-themed, glow-in-the-dark 2003 build from Mark Jones is legendary. The original specs, including a Pentium 4 Processor and a single gig of DDR RAM, may not seem too intimidating today, but the H. P. Lovecraft-inspired Necronomicon Glyph window, tentacles and evil LED eyes definitely hold up.
When MSI asked James Fislar to turn its logo into a custom build for CES 2015, he delivered this one, which features the company's S99X ACK motherboard and GTX 980 SLI graphics card, plus an Intel i7 Haswell processor. (And dragons. It also features a bunch of dragons.)
We'll always hate him for killing Han Solo, but we've gotta admit that Kylo Ren looks pretty cool on the side of a PC. Next time we're in the market for a custom build, this might be our "First Order."
Caption byMarty Beckerman / Photo by Ron Lee Christianson/Blue Horse Studios