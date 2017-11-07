You wish you had this home theater in your basement

Here's the full list of the equipment that went into the room:
Marantz SR6011 Surround Receiver with Air Play
Parasound 2250v2 Amp
RBH Reference SI-760R In-wall speakers (front speakers)
RBH Signature SI-740 In-wall speakers (side surround)
RBH MC-6-inch In-wall speakers (rear speakers)
RBH Angled Atmos ceiling speakers
RBH SI-10 In-wall subwoofers with 250-watt amp (side subwoofers)
2-RBH Signature SI-1010 In-wall Subwoofers with 2 RBH SA-500DSP (front subwoofers)
Epson LS10500 Laser Projector
144-inch diagonal 2:35 screen by Da-Lite H1P perforated
42U rack system with side panels
Includes all custom shelves and vents
Network 8 Port Gigabit Switch with cables
Furman Elite-15i Power Conditioner for video
Furman M-8x2 Power Conditioner for amps
Remote Control Package using MX Home Pro Control Hub, R500 remote and wall-mount iPad Kit
Acoustical panels by Elegant Home Theater Systems
Fiber-optic ceiling by Elegant Home Theater Systems
AuraSound AST-2B Pro Bass Shaker Tactile Transducer (theater seats) powered by Dayton Audio SPA250 250-watt subwoofer Plate Amplifier
Apple TV 4K
Xbox One S