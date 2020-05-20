CNET también está disponible en español.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro looks sleek and modern with its curved edges

For roughly $1,100 you get a 90Hz, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a large battery, and even a 108-megapixel camera.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is the company's new 5G flagship phone that's part of its premium Mi 10 series.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

 If you're willing to pay the price of battery life, Xiaomi has an always-on-display feature available. 

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

camera-xiaomi-mi-10

The 108-megapixel sensor is the star of the Mi 10 Pro's quad camera module.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Along with a 108-megapixel sensor, there's an ultrawide lens and two telephoto shooters.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

There's also an inconspicuous front-facing 20-megapixel camera on the left side of the screen.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Mi 10 Pro is available in two colors. This is the Solstice Grey color option.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi's Mi 10 series comes with a stereo speakers built into the top of the handset.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

img-6476-2

It has been released in Europe and Asia, and costs roughly $1,100 when converted from euros.

