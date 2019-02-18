CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • xiaomimimix3-1
  • xiaomimimix3-10
  • xiaomimimix3-11
  • xiaomimimix3-12
  • xiaomimimix3-13
  • xiaomimimix3-2
  • xiaomimimix3-3
  • xiaomimimix3-4
  • xiaomimimix3-5
  • xiaomimimix3-6
  • xiaomimimix3-7
  • xiaomimimix3-8
  • xiaomimimix3-9

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 is a full-screen slider phone to hide its front cameras. The result is a beautiful device that's all-display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 13

The phone isn't all that thick at just 8.46mm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 13

The phone slides down with a satisfying click.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 13

Here's what it looks like from the back with screen slid down.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 13

The phone can be used normally even if the screen has been slid down.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 13

The rear is made of ceramic and is supposedly fingerprint and scratch resistant (but you'll still see prints, in case you're wondering).

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 13

The Mi Mix 3 is one heck of a looker and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 13

The front cameras uses a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel setup.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 13

The rear dual shooters feature a 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel combo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 13

The phone runs MIUI 10, a custom skin on top of Android Oreo 8.1.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 13

You can see where the two parts of the phone separate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 13

You'll notice how thin the screen is after sliding it down.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
12
of 13

Here's another angle of the slider.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
13
of 13
Now Reading

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 dazzles with a ceramic rear

Up Next

The Galaxy S10 arrives Feb. 20 but the photos are here now

Latest Stories

The best LED floodlights you can buy right now

The best LED floodlights you can buy right now

by
This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

by
Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 3: Which one should you buy?

Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 3: Which one should you buy?

by
Here's why we need an iPhone SE 2 right now

Here's why we need an iPhone SE 2 right now

by
AirPods, iPads and streaming: What we could see from a March Apple event

AirPods, iPads and streaming: What we could see from a March Apple event

by