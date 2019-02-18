Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 dazzles with a ceramic rear

CNET también está disponible en español.
Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 is a full-screen slider phone to hide its front cameras. The result is a beautiful device that's all-display.
The phone isn't all that thick at just 8.46mm.
The phone slides down with a satisfying click.
Here's what it looks like from the back with screen slid down.
The phone can be used normally even if the screen has been slid down.
The rear is made of ceramic and is supposedly fingerprint and scratch resistant (but you'll still see prints, in case you're wondering).
The Mi Mix 3 is one heck of a looker and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.
The front cameras uses a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel setup.
The rear dual shooters feature a 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel combo.
The phone runs MIUI 10, a custom skin on top of Android Oreo 8.1.
You can see where the two parts of the phone separate.
You'll notice how thin the screen is after sliding it down.
Here's another angle of the slider.