Whirlpool's washer will look nice in your laundry room

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Whirlpool's WTW7500GC top-load washer in gray costs $999 (the white model costs $899).
The digital display in the center lets you know how much time is left in a cycle.
It has a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity.
Press the water droplet button in the back of the washer to turn on its built-in faucet to hand wash or stain treat your clothes. Press the button again to turn it off.
It has five cleaning cycles.
I love the look of the WTW7500GC's minimal display panel.
Use the see-through lid to check in on your wash cycle.
The panel is designed like a phone touchscreen. Instead of tactile buttons, everything is integrated into the display.