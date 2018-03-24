Whirlpool's washer will look nice in your laundry room

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-1
    1
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-5
    2
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-3
    3
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-6
    5
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-7
    6
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-8
    7
    of 8
  • whirlpool-wtw7500gc-washing-machine-product-photos-4
    8
    of 8

Whirlpool's WTW7500GC top-load washer in gray costs $999 (the white model costs $899).

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

The digital display in the center lets you know how much time is left in a cycle.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

It has a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

Press the water droplet button in the back of the washer to turn on its built-in faucet to hand wash or stain treat your clothes. Press the button again to turn it off.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

It has five cleaning cycles.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

I love the look of the WTW7500GC's minimal display panel.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

Use the see-through lid to check in on your wash cycle.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection

The panel is designed like a phone touchscreen. Instead of tactile buttons, everything is integrated into the display. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$624.10
Read Full Review
See at AppliancesConnection
1 of 8
|

Whirlpool's washer will look nice in your laundry room

Published:
Up Next
Nest Hello doorbell brings smart su...
8

Latest Stories

Zuckerberg apologizes for data scandal in full-page ads

Zuckerberg apologizes for data scandal in full-page ads

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
Web Foundation CEO: Getting the whole world online is our goal

Web Foundation CEO: Getting the whole world online is our goal

by
2018 Kia Stinger GT joins Roadshow's long-term test fleet

2018 Kia Stinger GT joins Roadshow's long-term test fleet

by
AirPower: All we know about Apple’s wireless charging pad

AirPower: All we know about Apple’s wireless charging pad

by
China's uncontrolled space station could crash to Earth soon

China's uncontrolled space station could crash to Earth soon

by