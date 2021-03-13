Which cooler gets the coldest? The results are in

This chart shows the ambient temperature inside each small cooler we tested after we loaded each one with three pounds of ice and let them sit for 48 hours in a climate-controlled test chamber. Lines that go lower and for longer indicate coolers that do a better job of holding colder temperatures over time.
Our past title holder was the Yeti Tundra 45, and it held its own against new competition -- but a new champ emerged from Magellan Outdoors, with a cooler that offers nearly identical performance. Give the bronze to the quirky Coleman Stacker, but don't rely on it for an extended camping trip. Although it reached the third coldest temp of any small cooler we tested, the Stacker was also the quickest to return to room temperature.
2
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Coldest and average temperatures held for small coolers
This chart shows the coldest temperature each of those small coolers reached during our tests (blue), and also the average temperature from its entire 48-hour run (red).
In something of a Yeti sandwich, we saw the coldest low temperature of 45.1 degrees Fahrenheit from the Yeti Tundra 45, but also the warmest low temperature from the Yeti Backflip 24, which only pulled things down to 56.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it didn't get very cold, the closeness of those minimum and average temperatures for the Backflip 24 indicates that it was able to maintain that temp well.
That's especially true compared to the disparity we saw from the Coleman Stacker. That one pulled temperatures down about as low as any of the coolers we tested, but it didn't hold them there for long. With most of the 48-hour span spent at much warmer temps, that red bar indicating its average temperature during the test was the second warmest we registered.
3
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Capacity comparisons for small coolers
Generally speaking, the manufacturer capacity claims checked out, which is why the blue bars indicating the capacity we measured are all pretty close to the red bars indicating the manufacturer claims.
As for the white bars, those tell you how many cans you could fit into the cooler if you added two cans' worth of ice for each one, by volume. The best of the bunch by that metric was the Yeti Tundra 45, which could fit about six six-packs with room for ice. The worst was Coleman's 16-quart cooler, which could only squeeze in about two six-packs.
4
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Comparative performance data for midsize coolers
Let's move on to midsize coolers. You can see there are four here with similarly exceptional performance: Bison Gen 2, Orca Classic, Igloo MaxCold and Lifetime High Performance. Among them, the Bison Gen 2 got the coldest, and the Orca Classic held its cold the longest.
Meanwhile, the worst finisher on both fronts was the Rubbermaid Ice Chest Cooler.
5
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Coldest and average temperatures held for midsize coolers
Lots of cold peak temperatures here (again, blue) -- but check out some of these average temperatures (red). The Rubbermaid Ice Chest Cooler, Igloo Island Breeze and the Coleman Wheeled Cooler had average temps only between 3 and 4 degrees colder than room temperature. Did you even try, bro?
6
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Capacity comparisons for midsize coolers
Most of the advertised capacities are spot on, or even a bit conservative. The biggest discrepancy was the Igloo MaxCold, which overstates its capacity by about 3.5 quarts. Meanwhile, the Lifetime High Performance cooler offered 12 quarts more capacity than advertised, and finished our can challenge in first place after holding 55 cans (or about nine six-packs) at a two-to-one ice-to-can ratio.
7
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Comparative performance data for large coolers
Finally, the biggest coolers we tested. The big takeaways here are the poor performance of the Igloo Latitude cooler, and the exceptional performance of the Xspec and Cabela's coolers.
8
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Coldest and average temperatures held for large coolers
The Xspec High Performance cooler registered the coldest temperature of any of these, clocking in at a cool 43.8 degrees Fahrenheit. And, generally speaking, even though all coolers are tested with the same three pounds of ice, the larger coolers tend to get colder than their smaller counterparts. Cabela's Polar Cap cooler performed about as well as the Xspec, while the Igloo Latitude was, again, at the bottom of the list.
9
of
9
Steve Conaway/CNET
Capacity comparisons for large coolers
If you're buying a king-size cooler like these, then capacity is probably a top concern. To that end, please note that the Igloo Trailmate seems to overstate its volume by about 10 quarts, while the Coleman Marine offered about 15 quarts more than we expected. It was also the top finisher in our can test, where it held 67 cans -- or 11 six-packs -- at a two-to-one ice-to-can ratio, by volume.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.