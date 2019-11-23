What's the best way to cook turkeys outdoors?

Another step in prepping our turkeys was to hit them with a heavy dose of an herb rub. I also coated the birds with a little olive oil to help the dry rub stick. The main components of the rub were parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. I also sprinkled them with a light amount of salt.
I monitored temperatures inside two of the three grills we used (Weber and Big Green Egg). I did that with thermocouple sensors linked to data logging software. I relied on the included pit and meat sensors the Traeger Timberline 850 comes with.