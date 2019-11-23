What's the best way to cook turkeys outdoors?

CNET también está disponible en español.

Turkey cooked outside four ways

We cooked four turkeys four different ways to find out which outdoor cooking method yields the best results.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 25

Spatchcock those birds

To help their dark meat and white meat cook and finish in unison, I butterflied three of our four test turkeys.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 25

No wingtips please

I also removed our turkey's wingtips they're not particularly appetizing, and tend to burn. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 25

Apply the herb rub

Another step in prepping our turkeys was to hit them with a heavy dose of an herb rub. I also coated the birds with a little olive oil to help the dry rub stick. The main components of the rub were parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. I also sprinkled them with a light amount of salt.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 25

Start coals with a chimney starter

A charcoal chimney starter was also key to have on hand. I used it to have a supply of lit briquettes ready to go for the Weber Classic grill. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 25

Grill temperature HQ

I monitored temperatures inside two of the three grills we used (Weber and Big Green Egg). I did that with thermocouple sensors linked to data logging software. I relied on the included pit and meat sensors the Traeger Timberline 850 comes with.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 25

A turkey for an Egg

Once the Big Green Egg hit roasting temperature, in went the turkey.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 25

The ConvEGGtor is a go

I also used the ConvEGGtor heat deflector accessory on the Big Green Egg during the turkey cook.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 25

Wood pellet turkey

Once the turkey was in the Traeger Timberline 850, I activated the super smoke mode for 30 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 25

Weber, briquettes, and applewood

In addition to the charcoal briquettes, I placed a chunk of applewood directly on the coals inside the Weber Classic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 25

On goes the bird

With the Weber Classic ready to go, I added the turkey on the indirect heat side of the grill.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 25

The smokers are rollin'

Now that three grills were all set, it was time to get the deep fryer set up. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 25

Safety gear is a must

Don't even think about deep frying a turkey without the proper safety gear. You'll need heat-resistant gloves, some sort of eye protection, and other clothing to insulate against oil splatter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
13
of 25

Have fire suppression on hand

Hot oil, fuel, and fire demand you to have some form of grease-rated fire extinguisher device at the ready. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
14
of 25

Use the turkey hook

Our turkey fryer kit came with a hook that attaches to a metal stand. We used it to lower the bird into the frying vat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
15
of 25

Hook up the turkey

We put the turkey head first on the stand, then attached the hook.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
16
of 25

Down it goes

After the oil reached 350 degrees (F), we slowly lowered the turkey into the pot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
17
of 25

Don't rush

We took our time lowering the turkey into the hot oil. Bad things can happen if you go too fast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
18
of 25

Fire suppression at the ready

We weren't taking any chances, and had our extinguisher ready. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
19
of 25

Fry that bird

Once in the pot of oil, our turkey stayed there for 50 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
20
of 25

Check the temp

We confirmed the that the turkey's breast had reached 160 degrees (F) with an instant read thermometer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
21
of 25

Turkey that's GBD

Our fried turkey certainly came out looking golden brown and delicious.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
22
of 25

Traeger Turkey's time is up

After 3 hours, the turkey in the Traeger was done.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
23
of 25

Crack open the Egg

It took 3 hours for the Big Green Egg to finish cooking its turkey as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
24
of 25

A grilled turkey to remember

The roasted turkey that came out if the Weber Classic was incredible good. Its skin was magnificently crisp, crunchy, and boasted a smoked barbecue bark-like texture. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
25
of 25
