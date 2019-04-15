We went hands-on with the Galaxy Fold, and here it is

Esto también se puede leer en español.

At long last, we got to see and use the Galaxy Fold in the flesh. 

The gadget has six cameras, with three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The phone will come in two versions: 4G and 5G.

When the device is unfolded, you can use three active apps through something Samsung calls Multi Active Window.

There's a 4.6-inch screen on the outside, but a full 7.3-inch display when it's unfolded into a tablet. It uses a new screen technology called Infinity Flex Display that lets you repeatedly open and close the device without screen degradation.

Apps seamlessly transition between the display sizes, letting you pick up on the tablet where you left off on the smartphone. 

 The 4.6-inch display feels small when it's folded.

Aside from the innovative display, the Fold has some powerful specs, including a whopping 12GB of RAM.

The phone will be available April 26 and will come in four colors: Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue. 

Be prepared though, it won't be cheap: It starts at $1,980 in the US, with UK and Australian prices TBA. 

Keep clicking or scrolling through for lots more shots of the Galaxy Fold, and read my hands-on impressions here.

