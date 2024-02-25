We Tested The Honor Magic 6 Pro's Camera in Barcelona

Hello from an elevator in Barcelona and welcome to this delightful gallery of test images taken with the new Honor Magic 6 Pro. This phone has a gigantic camera unit on the back that houses three camera units and I couldn't even wait until I was out of my hotel to take the first image.

This phone packs a host of tech including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, innovative new battery tech and plenty more. It'll be available for preorder in the UK and wider Europe on March 1 for £1,100 in the UK. Honor hasn't confirmed whether this phone will go on sale in the US, but for reference that UK price converts to $1,395.

Scroll through to see more from this phone's cameras.