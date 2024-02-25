We Tested The Honor Magic 6 Pro's Camera in Barcelona

Hello from an elevator in Barcelona and welcome to this delightful gallery of test images taken with the new Honor Magic 6 Pro. This phone has a gigantic camera unit on the back that houses three camera units and I couldn't even wait until I was out of my hotel to take the first image.
This phone packs a host of tech including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, innovative new battery tech and plenty more. It'll be available for preorder in the UK and wider Europe on March 1 for £1,100 in the UK. Honor hasn't confirmed whether this phone will go on sale in the US, but for reference that UK price converts to $1,395.
Scroll through to see more from this phone's cameras.
Taken in my Barcelona hotel lobby (fancy, right?) the low light of the space was no match for the main camera's wide f/1.4 aperture. It's a great-looking shot.
The 5x hybrid zoom combines the 2.5x optical zoom and cropping in to the huge 180-megapixel resolution. The result is a crisp image.
At the beach, the phone has gone way too hard on "enhancing" the blue sky. It looks extremely unnatural to my eye, although the exposure is generally decent.
At 5x zoom, I loved being able to capture the action of these volleyball players.
The sky looks a bit more natural here, but there's clearly still a lot of processing going on.
Taken with the front-facing camera, it's clear that the wild contrast and saturation processing doesn't apply to selfies as the blue sky looks much more controlled here.
And now we're back to hyper contrast on the blue sky.
This 5x zoom shot looks weirdly dark and cold, despite it being taken in very sunny conditions.
At 5x zoom, this shot looks crisp and sharp.
Natural colors here on both the buildings and all the lovely green foliage.
What a delightful man, who is he? What's his story?
That's right, it's me, Andrew Lanxon. This shot looks bright and sharp, despite being in a dimly lit restaurant at night.
The portrait mode adds some background blur, but I don't think it needs it.
The pork belly looks good in this image. And it was good. It paired well with the Spanish beer.
This night scene looks good, with a great balance between the shadowy areas and the bright lights of the pharmacy.
There's a motion mode to achieve blurred headlights at night but I don't think it's very good.
A night selfie. Classic Lanxon.
The exposure and colors in this indoor image from the main camera are spot on.
Him again. Why is he insisting on putting his own face in his own article so much? And why is he writing about himself in the third person now? Someone should check on him. At least this image from the main camera looks pin sharp.
A Barcelona street, well captured here.
The 2.5x optical zoom doing a good job of isolating this vibrant orange awning.
Building, bins and someone walking past. Photography gold, captured on the main camera.
This zoomed shot is crystal clear with great colors.
A view over a grey-looking Barcelona. It's not a challenging shot for any phone but here we are.
The same scene at 2.5x zoom.
And at 5x zoom, the detail is still spot on.
I like the 5x zoom as it lets me find more interesting compositions like this one.
And this one.
Big pillars and a grey sky, captured well by the main camera.
More grey sky.
2.5x optical zoom doing its thing here.
And lovely crisp details at 5x zoom.
A fancy bar, with excellent all-round detail from the main lens.
And it still looks good with the ultrawide lens.