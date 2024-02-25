X

We Tested The Honor Magic 6 Pro's Camera in Barcelona

Getting snap happy in the land of delicious tapas. Yum yum.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
img-20240224-085811.jpg
1 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Hello from an elevator in Barcelona and welcome to this delightful gallery of test images taken with the new Honor Magic 6 Pro. This phone has a gigantic camera unit on the back that houses three camera units and I couldn't even wait until I was out of my hotel to take the first image. 

This phone packs a host of tech including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, innovative new battery tech and plenty more. It'll be available for preorder in the UK and wider Europe on March 1 for £1,100 in the UK. Honor hasn't confirmed whether this phone will go on sale in the US, but for reference that UK price converts to $1,395.

Scroll through to see more from this phone's cameras. 

img-20240224-085900
2 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Taken in my Barcelona hotel lobby (fancy, right?) the low light of the space was no match for the main camera's wide f/1.4 aperture. It's a great-looking shot. 

img-20240224-085916
3 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 5x hybrid zoom combines the 2.5x optical zoom and cropping in to the huge 180-megapixel resolution. The result is a crisp image. 

img-20240224-131254
4 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At the beach, the phone has gone way too hard on "enhancing" the blue sky. It looks extremely unnatural to my eye, although the exposure is generally decent. 

img-20240224-131315
5 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At 5x zoom, I loved being able to capture the action of these volleyball players. 

img-20240224-132649
6 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The sky looks a bit more natural here, but there's clearly still a lot of processing going on. 

img-20240224-132704
7 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Taken with the front-facing camera, it's clear that the wild contrast and saturation processing doesn't apply to selfies as the blue sky looks much more controlled here. 

img-20240224-141255
8 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And now we're back to hyper contrast on the blue sky. 

img-20240224-141316
9 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This 5x zoom shot looks weirdly dark and cold, despite it being taken in very sunny conditions. 

img-20240224-141629
10 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At 5x zoom, this shot looks crisp and sharp.

img-20240224-143103
11 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Natural colors here on both the buildings and all the lovely green foliage.

img-20240224-181749
12 of 34 Katie Collins/CNET

What a delightful man, who is he? What's his story? 

That's right, it's me, Andrew Lanxon. This shot looks bright and sharp, despite being in a dimly lit restaurant at night. 

img-20240224-181819
13 of 34 Katie Collins/CNET

The portrait mode adds some background blur, but I don't think it needs it.

img-20240224-183855
14 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The pork belly looks good in this image. And it was good. It paired well with the Spanish beer.

img-20240224-195911
15 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This night scene looks good, with a great balance between the shadowy areas and the bright lights of the pharmacy.

img-20240224-200654
16 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's a motion mode to achieve blurred headlights at night but I don't think it's very good. 

img-20240224-201657
17 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A night selfie. Classic Lanxon.

img-20240225-091551
18 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The exposure and colors in this indoor image from the main camera are spot on. 

img-20240225-091611
19 of 34 Katie Collins/CNET

Him again. Why is he insisting on putting his own face in his own article so much? And why is he writing about himself in the third person now? Someone should check on him. At least this image from the main camera looks pin sharp. 

img-20240225-094931
20 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A Barcelona street, well captured here. 

img-20240225-094956
21 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 2.5x optical zoom doing a good job of isolating this vibrant orange awning. 

img-20240225-095732
22 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Building, bins and someone walking past. Photography gold, captured on the main camera.

img-20240225-095815
23 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This zoomed shot is crystal clear with great colors.

img-20240225-100519
24 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A view over a grey-looking Barcelona. It's not a challenging shot for any phone but here we are.

img-20240225-100523
25 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The same scene at 2.5x zoom.

img-20240225-100530
26 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And at 5x zoom, the detail is still spot on. 

img-20240225-100638
27 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I like the 5x zoom as it lets me find more interesting compositions like this one. 

img-20240225-100849
28 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And this one.

img-20240225-100800
29 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Big pillars and a grey sky, captured well by the main camera.

img-20240225-100920
30 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

More grey sky. 

img-20240225-100927
31 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

2.5x optical zoom doing its thing here.

img-20240225-100929
32 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And lovely crisp details at 5x zoom. 

img-20240225-122135
33 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A fancy bar, with excellent all-round detail from the main lens.

img-20240225-122141
34 of 34 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And it still looks good with the ultrawide lens. 

