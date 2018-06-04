WatchOS 5 preview in pictures

CNET también está disponible en español.
Apple WatchOS 5 is coming this fall. It has a couple of key new features, as well as a bunch of enhancements to current Watch apps.Check our CNET's full coverage of WWDC 2018.
Many of the new features involve updates to Activity app.
Hiking is one of the new workout types in WatchOS 5.
Yoga is another new workout type that's being added.
The Outdoor Run activity is getting some nice enhancements.
The running activity's enhanced tracking features.
You can set a target pace while running.
New running feature calculates your "rolling mile" times.
You can set up new competitions with other Watch users.
You can challenge other Watch users to new seven-day competitions.
There are new awards to earn.
Stats compared.
Trash-talk your opponents.
Beating a guy named Chad always feels good.
The new Walkie-Talkie feature allows you to communicate directly with another Apple Watch user over Wi-Fi or cellular.
Push to talk.
"Start alerts" is a new feature that automatically detects when you're starting a new activity.
Automatically detects when you start indoor biking.
Automatic start can detect you starting several activities.
The Watch will soon sense when you end your workout.
WatchOS 5 ties into the new Siri Shortcuts in iOS 12.
There are several updates to the Siri watch face.
Third-party apps can be added to the Siri watch face.
Closeup of the apps.
More new Siri watch face apps.
Part of iOS 12, Siri Shortcuts will also be part of WatchOS 5.
One of the biggest changes is you don't have to say, "Hey, Siri" before you issue voice commands. When you turn and raise your wrist, Siri is automatically activated.
You'll be able to interact with notifications.
You can add a web links to messages and view web content on the Watch.
Reading an online menu on The Watch. WatchOS 5 is Webkit-enabled.
You'll soon be able to listen to podcasts, not just music.
Parents can share their baby's sleep and feeding schedule.
If you're a student, you'll be able to add your student ID to your Apple Watch.
Only a handful of colleges are participating at launch. More will be added in the coming months.
These are the six universities participating in the new Student ID feature at launch.
