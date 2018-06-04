WatchOS 5 preview in pictures

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • watchos-5-2
  • watchos-5-4
  • apple-wwdc-2018-2-3
  • apple-wwdc-2018-1229
  • watchos-5-12
  • watchos-5-13
  • apple-wwdc-2018-1238
  • apple-watchos-5-running-features-screen-06042018
  • watchos-5-7
  • watchos-5-31
  • watchos-5-8
  • watchos-5-32
  • watchos-5-33
  • apple-watchos-5-competitions-03-screen-06042018
  • watchos-5-walkie-talkie
  • watchos-5-19
  • watchos-5-15
  • watchos-5-30
  • watchos-5-9
  • watchos-5-16
  • watchos-5-23
  • watchos-5-20
  • watchos-5-40
  • apple-wwdc-2018-2-5
  • watchos-5-21
  • watchos-5-22
  • watchos-5-24
  • watchos-5-25
  • watchos-5-26
  • apple-wwdc-2018-2-7
  • apple-watchos-5-podcasts-screen-06042018
  • 110-wwdc-2018-event-photos
  • apple-watchos-5-student-id-screen-06042018
  • watchos-5-35
  • watchos-5-36

Apple WatchOS 5 is coming this fall. It has a couple of key new features, as well as a bunch of enhancements to current Watch apps.

Check our CNET's full coverage of WWDC 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
1
of 35

Many of the new features involve updates to Activity app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
2
of 35

Hiking is one of the new workout types in WatchOS 5.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 35

Yoga is another new workout type that's being added.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 35

The Outdoor Run activity is getting some nice enhancements.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
5
of 35

The running activity's enhanced tracking features.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
6
of 35

You can set a target pace while running.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 35

New running feature calculates your "rolling mile" times.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
8
of 35

You can set up new competitions with other Watch users.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
9
of 35

You can challenge other Watch users to new seven-day competitions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 35

There are new awards to earn.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
11
of 35

Stats compared.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 35

Trash-talk your opponents.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
13
of 35

Beating a guy named Chad always feels good.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
14
of 35

The new Walkie-Talkie feature allows you to communicate directly with another Apple Watch user over Wi-Fi or cellular.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
15
of 35

Push to talk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
16
of 35

"Start alerts" is a new feature that automatically detects when you're starting a new activity.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
17
of 35

Automatically detects when you start indoor biking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
18
of 35

Automatic start can detect you starting several activities.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
19
of 35

The Watch will soon sense when you end your workout.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
20
of 35

WatchOS 5 ties into the new Siri Shortcuts in iOS 12.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
21
of 35

There are several updates to the Siri watch face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
22
of 35

Third-party apps can be added to the Siri watch face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
23
of 35

Closeup of the apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
24
of 35

More new Siri watch face apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
25
of 35

Part of iOS 12, Siri Shortcuts will also be part of WatchOS 5.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
26
of 35

One of the biggest changes is you don't have to say, "Hey, Siri" before you issue voice commands. When you turn and raise your wrist, Siri is automatically activated.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
27
of 35

You'll be able to interact with notifications.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
28
of 35

You can add a web links to messages and view web content on the Watch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
29
of 35

Reading an online menu on The Watch. WatchOS 5 is Webkit-enabled.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
30
of 35

You'll soon be able to listen to podcasts, not just music.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
31
of 35

Parents can share their baby's sleep and feeding schedule.

Published:Caption:
32
of 35

If you're a student, you'll be able to add your student ID to your Apple Watch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
33
of 35

Only a handful of colleges are participating at launch. More will be added in the coming months.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
34
of 35

These are the six universities participating in the new Student ID feature at launch.

Read the rest of CNET's coverage of WWDC 2018.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
35
of 35
Now Reading

WatchOS 5 preview in pictures

Up Next

WWDC 2018: Live from the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference

Latest Stories

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is looking like a sure thing

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is looking like a sure thing

by
Keegan-Michael Key riffs on life, technology and why he loves kung fu movies
3:24

Keegan-Michael Key riffs on life, technology and why he loves kung fu movies

How to get dark mode on PC right now

How to get dark mode on PC right now

by
Sony isn't waiting for E3 2018, will reveal 3+ PlayStation games early

Sony isn't waiting for E3 2018, will reveal 3+ PlayStation games early

by
12 iOS 12 features Apple didn't mention at WWDC

12 iOS 12 features Apple didn't mention at WWDC

by
WWDC 2018: All the times Apple threw shade at Android and Facebook

WWDC 2018: All the times Apple threw shade at Android and Facebook

by