WAAAM! These antique aircraft and autos can actually drive and fly

Stepping inside the WAAAM is like stepping back in time. Parts of this Curtiss Model D date back to 1910. Others are newer, like 1912 and 1914. Like nearly every vehicle in the museum, it's still flyable.
This beautiful bird is a Slingsby T.13 Petrel, easily one of the most elegant aircraft I've ever seen. After an extensive restoration, this glider flew again in 2017, 78 years after it was first built.
On the left is an extremely rare Command-Aire 3C3-T, believed to be the only flying example of the trainer version, and one of only five left of the type that's flyable in the world.
The blue aircraft is an Alexander Eaglerock Longwing, from 1928. This aircraft was fitted with a Curtiss OX-5 engine with only 90 hp. The design uses the same wing panel size, so the lower wing is wider than the upper wing by the width of the fuselage, which is rare.
Most aircraft of the 20s were still largely wood and fabric to save weight, but a few started to show where aircraft designs were headed. The Hamilton H-47, which first flew in 1928, was one of the earliest all-metal airplanes. This is the second oldest Boeing aircraft still flying (after the 40C you saw earlier).
An almost completely original Taylorcraft TG-6 training glider. This one was built in 1946, but others were used to train the glider pilots for D-Day. The instructor sat in the back, a beginner student sat in the middle, and an intermediate student sat in the front. It was built using a modified Taylorcraft L-2.
WAAAM calls itself a living museum, and to see so many antique automobiles and aircraft, and to know they're still able to run, is unquestionably impressive. It's a bit out of the way, but if you're into early aviation and auto history, it's definitely worth a trip.