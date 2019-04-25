CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival
  • VR Storyscapes and Mixed Reality at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival has been on the forefront of showcasing the up and coming virtual reality storytelling artform. Each year they feature a selection of the most interesting virtual reality experiences, ranging from immersive films to interactive projects that can involve elements of theater or physical artwork in addition to what one sees inside the headset.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 28

Take a walk with me through this year's show and check out all the experiences on offer!

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 28

This is called Drop in the Ocean.  "Experience the ocean from an entirely new perspective in this social VR adventure. Shrunk down to 2 inches tall, you'll hitch a ride on a jellyfish and encounter the mysteries of the deep -- and team up to restore this natural wonderland."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 28

Joan Solsman of CNET can be seen here trying it out. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 28

There were some familiar titles in the mix-- this Doctor Who-themed experience is called The Runaway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 28

There's a Game of Thrones experience called The Dead Must Die, brought to you with use of Magic Leap's mixed-reality glasses.  I am told you can kill a white walker with a dragon glass dagger.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 28

Ello is a "sweet story about loneliness and friendship.  When people expect friendship or love, proactively pursuing rather than passively waiting might lead to a surprising end."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 28

Ayahuasca's booth had a long line. Participants would be taken on a spiritual journey through the eyes of the director Jan Kounen as he takes the plant medicine. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 28

It looked pretty compelling, but I didn't get to try it myself.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 28

Future Dreaming lets you "step into a time-warping bubble as four young aboriginal Australians guide you to their futures.  Be ready for an intergalactic adventure."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 28

Here we see the team of creators posing for a photo at their booth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 28

Common Ground lets particpants "explore the notorious Aylesbury estate, concrete monument to the history and legacy of social housing in the UK, and home to a community affected by forces beyond their control."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 28

Children Do Not Play War is a cinematic VR experience that takes place in the war in Uganda through the eyes of a young girl. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 28

The 2nd Civil War is a voice-activated experience where you are dropped into an insurgent hot zone in a new American Civil War -- you must interrogate people and ultimately decide what side you are on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 28

Another Dream is a true story of an Egyptian lesbian couple in a post-revolution backlash against the LGBTQ community. What will they do?

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 28

The Key is an interactive journey "through memories where [players] will be faced with difficult choices. Will they be able to unlock the mystery behind the mysterious key without sacrificing too much?"

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 28

Gymnasia's booth featured live-action puppetry of a creepy sort. It beckons participants to "step into a dream, where the ghostly ephemera of a lost childhood awaits you."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 28

Cave is a "coming-of-age story told through cutting-edge Parallux technology, featuring a fully immersive holographic VR experience that can be shared by many audience members at once."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 28

7 Lives takes place in Tokyo where a girl jumps in front of a subway train.  "Her soul rises from the rails. On the platform, the witnesses of the scene are in shock.  It revived a trauma in them, painful memories they never overcame..."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 28

Bonfire is an augmented-reality experience, where "you've crashed your spaceship into an alien jungle. Your instincts, nourishment, cylinders and a wary robot sidekick are all you have for survival … or so you think."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 28

Traitor is a mystery about a missing teenager named Emma McCoy, and it's your job to find her.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 28

Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over has you "help Lucy discover what's truly hiding inside the walls of her house."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 28

Where There's Smoke "mixes documentary, immersive theater, and an escape room to explore memory and loss."  This was just a teaser booth -- the full experience was three blocks away in a separate space!

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 28

The Collider simulates a "machine built to decipher the mysteries of human relationships.  An immersive virtual and theatrical experience exploring power, dependency and the space between people."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 28

Unceded Territories seeks to engage viewers "in an interactive landscape grappling with colonialism, climate change and indigenous civil rights."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 28

Stealing Ur Feelings is an augumented-reality piece "about the power of facial emotion recognition AI that exploits your reaction to its own content in horrifying ways."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 28

War Remains, featuring Dan Carlin of the Hardcore History podcast, will "transport audiences into one of the most extreme battlefields in human history -- the western front of the First World War."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 28

Into the Light is an augmented-reality site-specific touring experience featuring Yo-Yo Ma's cello, as participants explore the space through an app on their phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 28
Now Reading

VR gets arty at Tribeca Film Festival 2019

Up Next

AR video chat helps you help others

Latest Stories

Google makes it simpler for employees to report harassment and discrimination

Google makes it simpler for employees to report harassment and discrimination

by
Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

by
Avengers: Endgame has already hit $169M internationally

Avengers: Endgame has already hit $169M internationally

by
The US Navy is drafting new rules to report UFO sightings

The US Navy is drafting new rules to report UFO sightings

by
Day 3 of my 59-hour Marvel movie marathon: I'm almost there

Day 3 of my 59-hour Marvel movie marathon: I'm almost there

by