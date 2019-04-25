The Tribeca Film Festival has been on the forefront of showcasing the up and coming virtual reality storytelling artform. Each year they feature a selection of the most interesting virtual reality experiences, ranging from immersive films to interactive projects that can involve elements of theater or physical artwork in addition to what one sees inside the headset.
This is called Drop in the Ocean. "Experience the ocean from an entirely new perspective in this social VR adventure. Shrunk down to 2 inches tall, you'll hitch a ride on a jellyfish and encounter the mysteries of the deep -- and team up to restore this natural wonderland."
Common Ground lets particpants "explore the notorious Aylesbury estate, concrete monument to the history and legacy of social housing in the UK, and home to a community affected by forces beyond their control."
The 2nd Civil War is a voice-activated experience where you are dropped into an insurgent hot zone in a new American Civil War -- you must interrogate people and ultimately decide what side you are on.
The Key is an interactive journey "through memories where [players] will be faced with difficult choices. Will they be able to unlock the mystery behind the mysterious key without sacrificing too much?"
7 Lives takes place in Tokyo where a girl jumps in front of a subway train. "Her soul rises from the rails. On the platform, the witnesses of the scene are in shock. It revived a trauma in them, painful memories they never overcame..."
Bonfire is an augmented-reality experience, where "you've crashed your spaceship into an alien jungle. Your instincts, nourishment, cylinders and a wary robot sidekick are all you have for survival … or so you think."
Where There's Smoke "mixes documentary, immersive theater, and an escape room to explore memory and loss." This was just a teaser booth -- the full experience was three blocks away in a separate space!