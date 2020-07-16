CNET también está disponible en español.

Vivo's X50 Pro looks sleek and elegant with its curved display

Vivo's X50 Pro is billed as a professional photography flagship.

Vivo's X50 Pro has four cameras on its rear led by a 40-megapixel shooter.

The main camera (on top) has a gimbal-style camera system. Vivo says it was modelled after a full-sized professional gimbal.

On the front, you'll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo's operating system, Fun OS, runs on Android 10. 

It also has an app drawer.

