CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Vivo's X50 Pro is billed as a professional photography flagship.
Vivo's X50 Pro has four cameras on its rear led by a 40-megapixel shooter.
The main camera (on top) has a gimbal-style camera system. Vivo says it was modelled after a full-sized professional gimbal.
On the front, you'll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Vivo's operating system, Fun OS, runs on Android 10.
It also has an app drawer.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Vivo's X50 Pro looks sleek and elegant with its curved display
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.