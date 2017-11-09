Vivo's V7+ is made for selfies

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Vivo's V7+ is a lower-end midrange phone designed to let you take great selfies.
The phone's front selfie camera comes packing an LED flash as well.
The fingerprint sensor is located at the rear.
The rear 16-megapixel is nothing to sniff at either.
The V7+ still uses a micro-USB port and has a headphone jack.
The phone is pretty slim too at 7.7mm (0.3 inches) thick.
You can change the phone's settings from its iOS-style control center.