CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

Vivo V7+

  • Vivo V7+
    1
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    2
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    3
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    4
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    5
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    6
    of 7
  • Vivo V7+
    7
    of 7

Vivo's V7+ is a lower-end midrange phone designed to let you take great selfies.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The phone's front selfie camera comes packing an LED flash as well.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The fingerprint sensor is located at the rear.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The rear 16-megapixel is nothing to sniff at either.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The V7+ still uses a micro-USB port and has a headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The phone is pretty slim too at 7.7mm (0.3 inches) thick.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

You can change the phone's settings from its iOS-style control center.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
1 of 7
|

Vivo's V7+ is made for selfies

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
42

Latest Stories

Robocalls are attacking our phones

Robocalls are attacking our phones

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
Royal Caribbean's high-tech ship lets you be lazier than ever

Royal Caribbean's high-tech ship lets you be lazier than ever

by
I ate food in virtual reality
2:35

I ate food in virtual reality

by
Fungal parasite controls muscles, turning ants into zombies

Fungal parasite controls muscles, turning ants into zombies

by
Uber loses UK appeal, must treat drivers as workers

Uber loses UK appeal, must treat drivers as workers

by