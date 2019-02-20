Vivo's V15 Pro dazzles with a pop-up selfie camera

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Vivo V15 Pro is a full-screen midrange phone with a pop-up camera and triple rear shooters. It will hit India first, before rolling out to other markets in Asia.
Despite its cool features, such as in-screen fingerprint sensor and a pop-up camera, the phone still uses a micro-USB port for charging, data and so on.
The phone is pretty slim at just 8.21mm (0.32-inch) thick.
The fifth-generation fingeperint sensor unlocks the phone almost instantly, compared with previous versions.
The V15 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The phone's back sports a shimmery finish that sparkles in the light.
The triple rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth camera.
The pop-up camera only comes out when you turn on the selfie mode and features 32 megapixels of goodness.
Here's another look at the pop-up camera from the top...
...As well as from the side...
...And the back.