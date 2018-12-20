Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is all about the dual screen

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-10
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-11
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-1
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-14
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-15
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-13
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-12
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-18
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-16
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-9
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-17
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-2
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-3
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-4
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-8
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-5
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-6
  • vivonexdualdisplayedition-7

vivonexdualdisplayedition-10

Meet the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, a phone designed with two screens in mind. The phones features two Super AMOLED displays, a 6.4-inch on the front, and a 5.5-inch on the back. There's no pop-up camera, instead, it has three cameras, a 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and a time-of-flight shooter. It'll cost 4,998 yuan -- about $725, £575 or AU$1,000 -- and will be available from Dec. 29.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-11

Because it has no notch, the phone has all about the full-screen experience. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-1

Like the first Vivo Nex, the Dual Display Edition also features an in-screen fingerprint reader, only this time it's a lot quicker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-14

The Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is quite the looker. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-15

You can also perform face unlocking with the phone's cameras. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-13

The Lunar Ring does look a little odd at first glance. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-12

The Lunar Ring uses two LED lights to illuminate your face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-18

I tried out the Lunar Ring in the dark and it surprisingly does a good job of illuminating my face. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-16

If you're trying to unlock the phone from the front though, you can only use the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-9

Here's another look at the Lunar Ring with the screen turned off. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-17

The rear display can also be configured to show pictures as a screensaver when the phone is on standby. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-2

The smaller rear display doesn't cover the entire phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
12
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-3

The 6.4-inch front display stretches all the way out. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
13
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-4

If you're looking for a phone that's different, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition from China will likely fit the bill.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
14
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-8

The phone uses a USB Type C port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
15
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-5

There are three cameras on this phone, a 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and time-of-flight (TOF). The TOF camera is used for AR and measuring distances and for helping you get the perfect selfie, according to Vivo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
16
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-6

The phone is relatively thin at 8.1mm thick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
17
of 18
Read First Take

vivonexdualdisplayedition-7

There are two side buttons that double up as a power button or Vivo's Jovi assistant button. Pressing both together flips the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
18
of 18
Read First Take
Now Reading

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is all about the dual screen

Up Next

Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases

Latest Stories

Airport suspends all flights after drones get too close to airfield

Airport suspends all flights after drones get too close to airfield

by
This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
NASA InSight's marsquake detector is ready to listen to Mars' heartbeat

NASA InSight's marsquake detector is ready to listen to Mars' heartbeat

by
Facebook explains Netflix and Spotify's access to users' messages

Facebook explains Netflix and Spotify's access to users' messages

by
Facebook reportedly gathering personal data from Tinder, Pregnancy+, other apps

Facebook reportedly gathering personal data from Tinder, Pregnancy+, other apps

by