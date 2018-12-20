Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is all about the dual screen

Meet the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, a phone designed with two screens in mind. The phones features two Super AMOLED displays, a 6.4-inch on the front, and a 5.5-inch on the back. There's no pop-up camera, instead, it has three cameras, a 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and a time-of-flight shooter. It'll cost 4,998 yuan -- about $725, £575 or AU$1,000 -- and will be available from Dec. 29.
There are three cameras on this phone, a 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and time-of-flight (TOF). The TOF camera is used for AR and measuring distances and for helping you get the perfect selfie, according to Vivo.