Vivo Nex: Bet your selfie cam can't do this

The Vivo Nex is an all-screen phone with ultra-slim bezels.
The Nex has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen... and if you look closely, you won't see a front-facing camera lens.
It didn't disappear. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera lives within the Vivo Nex and pops up when you want it.
The "elevating" front-facing camera literally rises from the depths of the phone interior.
There's also no speaker grille on the front. Instead, the phone's screen acts as a speaker.
You won't find a traditional fingerprint sensor, either. Vivo as the first phone brand to put a fingerprint reader underneath the display; the Apex is the company's second retail phone to use the technology.
Unfortunately, the Nex is only slated to sell in China, but it's got an interesting, envelope-pushing design. Read all about the Vivo Nex phone here.