Inside the visual effects factory where movie magic is made

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-21
  • mpc-jungle-book-proces-shots-3
  • mpc-jungle-book-proces-shot
  • mpc-jungle-book-proces-shots-4
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-9
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-4
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-15
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-7
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-14
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-19
  • rich-magazine-vfx-bts-16
  • mpc-pirates-proces-shots-2
  • mpc-pirates-proces-shots-1
  • o-publicity-stills-02052017-gs-0660-frame-1123-before-v1-1001-r
  • mpc-pirates-proces-shots-3
  • mpc-prometheus-proces-shots-2
  • mpc-prometheus-proces-shots-1
  • mpc-jungle-book-proces-shots-1
  • mpc-jungle-book-proces-shots-2
  • mpc-world-war-z-proces-shots-1
  • mpc-world-war-z-proces-shots-2
  • mpc-terminator-genisys-proces-shots-2
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-4
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-14
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-12
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-13-hero
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-8
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-9
  • blade-runner-2049-sean-young-mpc-vfx-10

You probably know most fantasy blockbusters are stuffed with computer-generated (CG) effects making spaceships fly and superheroes clash. But digital visual effects are everywhere in modern filmmaking. To find out how this cutting-edge movie magic is created, we visited the London studios of effects company MPC.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
1
of 29

MPC's work on Disney's 2016 version of The Jungle Book earned an Oscar. The entire jungle and all the animals were created with CG -- the only "real" thing in the movie is the young actor playing Mowgli, which meant he had to be filmed in such a way as to be carefully matched with the animated elements added later. So this shot, for example, begins with Mowgli hugging a model of one of his animal chums, filmed in front of a blue screen. This unaltered shot is known as a "plate".

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
2
of 29

The CG animal and background are then added to the plate.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
3
of 29

The finished shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
4
of 29

After the film has been shot, 3D modellers, animators and other visual effects artists work on each shot using software such as Maya and Nuke.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
5
of 29

The process of creating effects is as technical as it is creative, with software using complex algorithms and character creation requiring expertise in everything from anatomy to the physics of water. As a result, the office is piled high with as many textbooks as movie magazines.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
6
of 29

Footage is continually presented to supervisors, heads of department, the movie's visual effects supervisor and the director in cosy screening rooms dotted around the office. Rough temporary versions of each shot are generally shown until everyone's happy, as rendering shots in full detail takes a huge amount of time and processing power.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
7
of 29

The MPC office is covered in memorabilia of previous jobs and concept art for future projects.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
8
of 29

One wall is dominated by concept art from Prometheus.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
9
of 29

Signed posters celebrate past projects.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
10
of 29

Also on the walls are custom-made crew T-shirts celebrating each film. This shirt commemorates the Oscar-winning Jungle Book.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
11
of 29

Even when apparently on location, many modern films, like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, are shot on soundstages in front of blue or green screens. 

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
12
of 29

The live action elements from the plate are then composited together with the CG elements.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
13
of 29

When combining live action and CG elements it's important to perfectly match the different elements.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
14
of 29

Lighting, reflections, camera movement and even the distortions of a particular camera lens have to be matched by the digital artists when they're creating the CG backgrounds and characters.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
15
of 29

Visual effects traditionally refers to the effects added after shooting, but with today's complex techniques visual effects supervisors have to be on the set for movies like Prometheus to ensure each shot will work with what comes later. 

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
16
of 29

In order to match shots like this, the effects team must capture lots of reference information on set. They use techniques like photographing silver and chrome balls to record the lighting conditions and using Lidar 3D scanning to map the location.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
17
of 29

Extensive reference photos were taken in India, but for the actual shooting none of the cast and crew of The Jungle Book went anywhere near a jungle.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
18
of 29

The CG environment was built from 3D-modelled trees and fauna, united with simulated water.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
19
of 29

Special software is used to create simulated natural effects like water, smoke, flames and large groups of people. For this crowd shot from World War Z, only the pilot in the foreground is real.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
20
of 29

Crowd-simulating software is designed to replicate the movement of actual crowds, so the algorithms had to be adjusted for the creepily unnatural swarming of World War Z's zombie mob.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
21
of 29

Visual effects also create virtual people in much more detail. CG is often used to create fantastic-looking creatures like the apes of the Planet of the Apes movies or Marvel characters like Rocket Raccoon and Groot, but in Terminator Genisys a "digital double" was created to take years off star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
22
of 29

Another digitally de-aged character appeared in Blade Runner 2049, when MPC spent a year making a CG model of the character Rachael looking exactly as she did in the original movie. This picture shows the incredibly lifelike CG model.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
23
of 29

Rachael's scene in 2049 began with the actors playing alongside a stand-in. Dots on her face would be used to track her facial movements.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
24
of 29

The stand-in's face was then overlaid with the digital model.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
25
of 29

The final result made it appear as if Rachael hadn't aged a day.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros/Columbia PicturesRead the article
26
of 29

Digital animals and humans are built from the inside out so they move realistically. Underneath it all the rigging team builds a 3D skeleton with joints and bones that move realistically. Another layer of musculature is then added on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
27
of 29

The skin is then added over the top.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
28
of 29

Finally, the lighting team matches the lighting conditions of the scene as it was shot on set, which is where all those scrupulously collected reference photos and information come in.

Published:Caption:Photo:MPCRead the article
29
of 29
Now Reading

Inside the visual effects factory where movie magic is made

Up Next

Building a beast: How Aston Martin produces the astonishing DB11

Latest Stories

New movies and shows on Amazon

New movies and shows on Amazon

by
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque
8:32

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has gorgeous looks and mountains of torque

by
OnePlus 6T will launch with T-Mobile in first US carrier deal ever

OnePlus 6T will launch with T-Mobile in first US carrier deal ever

by
Visual effects company MPC reveals modern movie magic

Visual effects company MPC reveals modern movie magic

by
Know your visual effects lingo

Know your visual effects lingo

by
Classic of classics: How Morgan still makes its wooden wonders

Classic of classics: How Morgan still makes its wooden wonders

by