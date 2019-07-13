Vintage high-end audio looks cool and sounds great too

Everything old is new again! SkyFi Audio is a second-hand hi-fi specialist based in New York City. I visited them recently to check out some truly great audiophile models from high-end's past.
For my Sky-Fi Audio listening sessions I started with Magnepan Tympani 1-D speakers. They're super thin panels, but six feet (1.8 meters) tall and nearly as wide, so they really do produce a wall-to-wall sound.
The speakers date from the early 1980s. As I listened to them and other vintage systems at Sky-Fi Audio, I started to think about how little progress has been made. Even high-end audio from decades ago can still sound great!
In this system the Tympanis were matched with a Marantz Model 7 preamp, Bryston 4B power amp, and a Garrard 301 turntable.
Listening to this pair at Sky-Fi with a Krell KBL preamp, Spectral DMA 360 power amps and a Nakamichi Dragon CD changer brought old memories roaring back! I haven't heard a contemporary system that made me feel the way this system did. Wow!
They don't make CD players with silky smooth opening disc trays like the CDP-707ESD's any more. The solid copper chassis and the laser transport is made of cast aluminum, Sony didn't use plastic parts in its high-end players.