CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
That little chin below the lens is a good thing, but overall this projector can't beat the competition.
The ViewSonic PX727HD is a 1080p DLP-based projector.
The PX727HD faces tough competition in the sub-$1,000 projector category.
There's a piece of plastic blocking the bottom of the lens to reduce light spill.
There's a modest 1.3x zoom range.
If you can avoid it, never use keystone adjustments. They reduce picture quality on any projector.
The 727HD is a little smaller than some of its competitors.
Two HDMI inputs are fairly standard for this type of projector. Analog PC input is interesting, as is analog PC out, though few of you will likely need such connections.
Like all small projectors, a big part of the case is for fans. On the left is the small speaker.
Only the front foot is adjustable.
The remote is backlight and has dedicated buttons for inputs.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: View the ViewSonic PX727HD projector up close
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.