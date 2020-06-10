CNET también está disponible en español.

View the ViewSonic PX727HD projector up close

That little chin below the lens is a good thing, but overall this projector can't beat the competition.

1 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

ViewSonic PX727HD

The ViewSonic PX727HD is a 1080p DLP-based projector.

2 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Competition

The PX727HD faces tough competition in the sub-$1,000 projector category.

3 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Chin spoiler

There's a piece of plastic blocking the bottom of the lens to reduce light spill.

4 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Zoom and focus

There's a modest 1.3x zoom range.

5 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Controls

If you can avoid it, never use keystone adjustments. They reduce picture quality on any projector.

6 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Small-ish

The 727HD is a little smaller than some of its competitors.

7 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

In-N-Out

Two HDMI inputs are fairly standard for this type of projector. Analog PC input is interesting, as is analog PC out, though few of you will likely need such connections.

8 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Fans

Like all small projectors, a big part of the case is for fans. On the left is the small speaker.

9 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Feet

Only the front foot is adjustable.

10 of 10
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote is backlight and has dedicated buttons for inputs.

