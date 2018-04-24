Vacation photos shot on a phone

CNET también está disponible en español.

The 2X zoom on the iPhone X allows me to move close enough to this seagull for a nice wildlife shot, freezing the motion of the bird and capturing the details of the rocks in the foreground and the ocean waves.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Color and detail of the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

A sunset landscape in Monterey, California, captures varied tones and both highlight and shadow detail.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

An quick and easy selfie on a walk along the California coast -- a shot not possible to get with a DSLR. 

Photo by James Martin

Flowers shot in Portrait Mode on iPhone X make a nice still life with rich color and texture.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

The 2X zoom on the iPhone X allows me to move close enough to this seagull for a nice wildlife shot.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

A memory of my Bloody Mary at brunch in Monterey, California.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

The view from Cypress Point along 17 Mile Drive in Monterey.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

iPhone X captures the wispy details of the jellyfish at the Monterey aquarium and a with a wide range of tones.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

A natural landscape still life featuring the Lion's Tail plant against the blues of the Monterey Bay. 

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Spectacular colors at the Monterey aquarium with the Pixel 2 XL.

Photo by James Martin

Pixel 2 XL captures the fine details of my son's hair, the texture of his shirt and the folds of his jeans are remarkable.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Sunset at Lover's Point Park in Monterey, California.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

A Portrait Mode image taken at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk highlights our subject.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

The iPhone X camera's auto HDR is able to capture the varied tones, highlights and shadows at the marina in Monterey, California.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

I'd be hesitant to take my DSLR out into the ocean on a kayak, but I have no fear taking along a modern water-resistant smartphone like iPhone X.

Photo by James Martin

The beach near Tulum, Mexico, shot on iPhone X.

Photo by James Martin

I'd be hesitant to take my DSLR out into the ocean on a kayak, but I have no fear taking along a modern water-resistant smartphone like the iPhone X. .

Photo by James Martin

An iPhone X Portrait Mode image on the beach at sunset separates the subject from the background with beautiful colors.

Photo by James Martin

This breakfast crepe was a food highlight from Monterey, shot in Portrait Mode on iPhone X.

Photo by James Martin
Vacation photos shot on a phone

Published:
