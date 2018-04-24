Vacation photos shot on a phone

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The 2X zoom on the iPhone X allows me to move close enough to this seagull for a nice wildlife shot, freezing the motion of the bird and capturing the details of the rocks in the foreground and the ocean waves.
Color and detail of the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
A sunset landscape in Monterey, California, captures varied tones and both highlight and shadow detail.
An quick and easy selfie on a walk along the California coast -- a shot not possible to get with a DSLR.
Flowers shot in Portrait Mode on iPhone X make a nice still life with rich color and texture.
The 2X zoom on the iPhone X allows me to move close enough to this seagull for a nice wildlife shot.
A memory of my Bloody Mary at brunch in Monterey, California.
The view from Cypress Point along 17 Mile Drive in Monterey.
iPhone X captures the wispy details of the jellyfish at the Monterey aquarium and a with a wide range of tones.
A natural landscape still life featuring the Lion's Tail plant against the blues of the Monterey Bay.
Spectacular colors at the Monterey aquarium with the Pixel 2 XL.
Pixel 2 XL captures the fine details of my son's hair, the texture of his shirt and the folds of his jeans are remarkable.
Sunset at Lover's Point Park in Monterey, California.
A Portrait Mode image taken at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk highlights our subject.
The iPhone X camera's auto HDR is able to capture the varied tones, highlights and shadows at the marina in Monterey, California.
I'd be hesitant to take my DSLR out into the ocean on a kayak, but I have no fear taking along a modern water-resistant smartphone like iPhone X.
The beach near Tulum, Mexico, shot on iPhone X.
I'd be hesitant to take my DSLR out into the ocean on a kayak, but I have no fear taking along a modern water-resistant smartphone like the iPhone X. .
An iPhone X Portrait Mode image on the beach at sunset separates the subject from the background with beautiful colors.
This breakfast crepe was a food highlight from Monterey, shot in Portrait Mode on iPhone X.