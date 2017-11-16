Use these tips to bring back pizazz to your winter clothes

CNET también está disponible en español.
Spruce up your winter clothes with a few supplies and a plan.
Pills, or tiny balls of wool fabric, are caused when parts of a garment rub together frequently. On sweaters you typically find pilling on arms, sleeves and sides of the torso section.
Here's a close-up of the pills on my sweater's sleeve.
Use a fabric shaver to zap pills out of existence.
The fabric shaver in action. All it takes to smooth out pills is a light touch and a little patience.
Wool coats can develop fabric pills too.
My poor navy blue peacoat suffered from food stains as well.
Target stained trouble spots for extra cleaning.
Soak your sweaters and wash them by hand. I used special Soak detergent that has a no-rinse formula but regular high efficiency Tide works too. You'll have to remember to rinse your garments though.
Let your items soak for at least 15 minutes. After that gently squeeze them out, don't ring them, so they're not sopping wet.
Place your clean, damp sweater on a towel.
Roll your damp, washed sweater in a towel to pull away excess water.
Hey, not too shabby. With its pills removed and stains treated, my wool coat looks much better.