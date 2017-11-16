CNET también está disponible en español.

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Spruce up your winter clothes with a few supplies and a plan.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Pills, or tiny balls of wool fabric, are caused when parts of a garment rub together frequently. On sweaters you typically find pilling on arms, sleeves and sides of the torso section.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Here's a close-up of the pills on my sweater's sleeve.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Use a fabric shaver to zap pills out of existence.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The fabric shaver in action. All it takes to smooth out pills is a light touch and a little patience.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Wool coats can develop fabric pills too.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
My poor navy blue peacoat suffered from food stains as well.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Target stained trouble spots for extra cleaning.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Soak your sweaters and wash them by hand. I used special Soak detergent that has a no-rinse formula but regular high efficiency Tide works too. You'll have to remember to rinse your garments though.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Let your items soak for at least 15 minutes. After that gently squeeze them out, don't ring them, so they're not sopping wet.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Place your clean, damp sweater on a towel.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Roll your damp, washed sweater in a towel to pull away excess water.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Hey, not too shabby. With its pills removed and stains treated, my wool coat looks much better.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Use these tips to bring back pizazz to your winter clothes

Published:
