Uplifting scenes of coronavirus solidarity around the world

The coronavirus pandemic can feel frightening and overwhelming. But amid headlines about rising rates of infection and death, quarantines and market crashes, it not hard to find scenes of solidarity, friendship and gratitude. Here are just some of them.
In Lahore, Pakistan, on March 27, people hoist white flags from their rooftops to express admiration for the city's doctors and paramedics working on the front lines of the pandemic.
Published:Caption:CNET News staffPhoto:Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
2
of 14
London Eye lights up in thanks
The London Eye lights up blue on March 26 as a show of appreciation and support for NHS staff. That evening at 8 p.m., as part of the "Clap For Our Carers" campaign, people across the UK took part in a nationwide round of applause from their windows, doors, balconies and gardens to thank health service workers tackling the coronavirus.
Mulhouse Symphonic Orchestra violinist Jessy Koch performs on her balcony each day to support health workers in Mulhouse in eastern France. Here she is on March 28, the 11th day of a strict nationwide confinement.
Published:Caption:CNET News staffPhoto:John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images
9
of 14
A bell rings in Switzerland
Renato Haeusler, night watchman at Switzerland's Cathedral of Lausanne, manually rings "La Clemence" emergency bell in the Cathedral's belfry tower on March 27. He will ring the bell every night at 10 p.m to encourage people to show solidarity and help one another in these challenging times.