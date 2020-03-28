Uplifting scenes of coronavirus solidarity around the world

Appreciation for medical workers in Pakistan

The coronavirus pandemic can feel frightening and overwhelming. But amid headlines about rising rates of infection and death, quarantines and market crashes, it not hard to find scenes of solidarity, friendship and gratitude. Here are just some of them.

In Lahore, Pakistan, on March 27, people hoist white flags from their rooftops to express admiration for the city's doctors and paramedics working on the front lines of the pandemic.

