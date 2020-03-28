Uplifting scenes of coronavirus solidarity around the world

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • whiteflags
  • bridge
  • londoneye
  • concertturkey
  • muralitaly
  • violin
  • barcelona
  • img-8846
  • elmhurst
  • bell
  • njhospital
  • plaza
  • signonbalcony
  • sidewalk

Appreciation for medical workers in Pakistan

The coronavirus pandemic can feel frightening and overwhelming. But amid headlines about rising rates of infection and death, quarantines and market crashes, it not hard to find scenes of solidarity, friendship and gratitude. Here are just some of them. 

In Lahore, Pakistan, on March 27, people hoist white flags from their rooftops to express admiration for the city's doctors and paramedics working on the front lines of the pandemic. 

Poland shows support for France

On March 26, the Kladka Bernatka footbridge in Krakow, Poland, lit up with colors of the French flag in solidarity with coronavirus victims in France. 

London Eye lights up in thanks

The London Eye lights up blue on March 26 as a show of appreciation and support for NHS staff. That evening at 8 p.m., as part of the "Clap For Our Carers" campaign, people across the UK took part in a nationwide round of applause from their windows, doors, balconies and gardens to thank health service workers tackling the coronavirus. 

Private concert in Turkey

In Mersin, Turkey, on March 25, an engineering student plays guitar for an elderly couple standing on the balcony of their house while under curfew. 

In Italy, love for medical workers

A mural dedicated to Italian medical workers depicts a nurse cradling the hard-hit country and reads "To All Of You... Thank You!"  It hangs on a hospital wall in Bergamo, near Milan. 

Music for medical workers in France

Mulhouse Symphonic Orchestra violinist Jessy Koch performs on her balcony each day to support health workers in Mulhouse in eastern France. Here she is on March 28, the 11th day of a strict nationwide confinement. 

Mutual appreciation in Barcelona

When citizens in Barcelona held a flash mob from their balconies on March 26 to applaud healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19, medical workers applauded right back in return. 

Free waves in Northern California

In Orinda, California, three sisters share some good will during the San Francisco Bay Area lockdown. 

In New York, a big thank you

A medical worker walks past a big thank you sign in front of Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City on March 27. ()

A bell rings in Switzerland

Renato Haeusler, night watchman at Switzerland's Cathedral of Lausanne, manually rings "La Clemence" emergency bell in the Cathedral's belfry tower on March 27. He will ring the bell every night at 10 p.m to encourage people to show solidarity and help one another in these challenging times. 

Sign of encouragement in New Jersey

A sign in the window of Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, on March 28 reads Stay Positive, alongside a heart. 

National pride in Italy

The Piazza Maggiore in the center of Bologna, Italy, lights up with the colors of the country's flag on March 27. 

Paris expresses gratitude

A banner hanging from a Paris balcony reads "Thank you to all the medical personnel" on March 26. 

A bit of brightness in California

Messages like this one, spotted on a Northern California sidewalk, bring little bits of cheer during a dark time. 

