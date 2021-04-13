Up close with the sleek OnePlus Watch

The new OnePlus Watch is a good-looking bit of kit.

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-6
1 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus has this week launched its first smart watch and I'm quite taken with its slim, round design and its affordable price tag of $159 (£149, roughly AU$270). 

It offers notifications from your phone and a variety of health tracking measurements, including heart rate and blood oxygen. Its battery can last a week or more. 

However, we have found some connectivity issues in our testing so far, and some of the health metrics don't seem totally accurate, so we're keen to see how OnePlus addresses these as the software becomes publicly available. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-5
2 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The 46-inch screen is slender and comfortable to wear. It came with a rubber wrist strap but it can be easily swapped out for third-party alternatives.

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-7
3 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You can access apps by pressing this easy-to-find OnePlus button on the side. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-10
4 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There are a variety of watch faces preloaded but I expect even more to be available in time. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-9
5 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The back of the watch is stuffed with a variety of sensors. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-16
6 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus Watch (left) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. They're similar in design. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-11
7 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The screen is bright and sharp, making it easy to read when out and about. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-12
8 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It can track a variety of exercises including running, walking and cycling. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-13
9 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Keep scrolling through to see more of the OnePlus Watch. 

oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-14
10 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-15
11 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle
12 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-17
13 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-2
14 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-3
15 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-4
16 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
oneplus-watch-cnet-hoyle-8
17 of 17
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
