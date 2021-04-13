Up close with the sleek OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has this week launched its first smart watch and I'm quite taken with its slim, round design and its affordable price tag of $159 (£149, roughly AU$270).
It offers notifications from your phone and a variety of health tracking measurements, including heart rate and blood oxygen. Its battery can last a week or more.
However, we have found some connectivity issues in our testing so far, and some of the health metrics don't seem totally accurate, so we're keen to see how OnePlus addresses these as the software becomes publicly available.
