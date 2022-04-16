/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Up Close With the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector

Take a good look at this unique little "TV."

Geoffrey Morrison
Geoffrey Morrison

samsung-freestyle-4-of-9
1 of 9

Samsung Freestyle

The Samsung Freestyle is a small, cylindrical portable projector that costs $900.

Check out our in-depth review: Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector Review: Cool, Sleek, Way Too Expensive.

samsung-freestyle-5-of-9
2 of 9

Auto everything

Place the Freestyle near a flat surface and it will automatically focus and adjust the keystone so the image looks square.

samsung-freestyle-1-of-9
3 of 9

A projector of tubes

You can even project images on the ceiling.

samsung-freestyle-2-of-9
4 of 9

A few controls

For most functions you'll need to use the included remote or Samsung's free app.

samsung-freestyle-3-of-9
5 of 9

Full-range speakers

The small driver aims downwards (relative to the projector) and is also vented above, so sound radiates out in all directions. You can also use the Freestyle as a Bluetooth speaker.

samsung-freestyle-6-of-9
6 of 9

Pivot

The pivot points lack a locking or even tension mechanism, so at low angles the Freestyle has a tendency to fall to horizontal.

samsung-freestyle-7-of-9
7 of 9

Input

The main intention of the Freestyle is to use Wi-Fi, but there's also a mini HDMI connector (adapter not included). It uses USB-C for power. There's no built-in battery, so you'll need a beefy battery pack to power it when away from home. Samsung recommends one capable of outputting at least 50 watts. 

samsung-freestyle-8-of-9
8 of 9

Small

The Freestyle is smaller than it looks in most pictures.

samsung-freestyle-9-of-9
9 of 9

Freestylin'

The small remote isn't backlit but has most of the buttons you'd need.

