Up Close With the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector

Take a good look at this unique little "TV."
The Samsung Freestyle is a small, cylindrical portable projector that costs $900.
Check out our in-depth review: Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector Review: Cool, Sleek, Way Too Expensive.
Place the Freestyle near a flat surface and it will automatically focus and adjust the keystone so the image looks square.
You can even project images on the ceiling.
For most functions you'll need to use the included remote or Samsung's free app.
The small driver aims downwards (relative to the projector) and is also vented above, so sound radiates out in all directions. You can also use the Freestyle as a Bluetooth speaker.
The pivot points lack a locking or even tension mechanism, so at low angles the Freestyle has a tendency to fall to horizontal.
The main intention of the Freestyle is to use Wi-Fi, but there's also a mini HDMI connector (adapter not included). It uses USB-C for power. There's no built-in battery, so you'll need a beefy battery pack to power it when away from home. Samsung recommends one capable of outputting at least 50 watts.
The Freestyle is smaller than it looks in most pictures.
The small remote isn't backlit but has most of the buttons you'd need.
Check out our full review: Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector Review: Cool, Sleek, Way Too Expensive.