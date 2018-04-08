10 unusual ways to use zip-top bags

No matter how well you put the cap on your travel-sized bottles, one always seems to leak during trips. To protect your luggage, keep your lotions, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more in a zip-top bag.
I like to take photos when it rains. If you like to brave the elements, too, protect your camera by putting it inside a gallon zipper bag. As long as you keep the plastic tight over the lens, you'll still be able to take great photos without ruining your camera.
Stow a couple of gallon freezer bags full of water in your freezer. Transfer them to your fridge to keep your perishables cool during a blackout. Plus, you can drink the water when the ice melts if there's a water outage.
Get all of your important documents, like birth certificates, marriage certificates, passports, bonds and other items and put them in a zippered gallon freezer bag. This will protect them in case of a flood, leaky roof or plumbing problem.