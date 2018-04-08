10 unusual ways to use zip-top bags

CNET también está disponible en español.

Protect your device while cooking

Cooking coverage

Keep dry after the pool

Prevent trip spills

Safe sous vide cooking

Sous vide tip

Fast camera cover

Cut a hole

Keep your fridge cool in an outage

Save your documents

Hack a funnel

Make an outdoor shower

Completed zipper bag shower

Fix a wet phone

Zip-top bags are one of those items that are infinitely useful. Here are 10 of our favorite uses, other than storing leftovers.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

If you use your phone or tablet to look up recipes in the kitchen, then you've probably had a few close calls with spills and drips.

Caption by / Photo by Photo by Josh Miller/CBS Interactive.

Next time, put your device in a zipper bag to keep it clean. It will still respond to your touch through the plastic and you can get as messy as you like.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

When you're done at the pool or the beach, pack your wet swimsuits in a zipper bag to keep your tote -- and your car -- dry.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

No matter how well you put the cap on your travel-sized bottles, one always seems to leak during trips. To protect your luggage, keep your lotions, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more in a zip-top bag.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

If you're crazy about sous vide cooking, but aren't crazy about buying expensive bags for the process, try zipper bags. Food-safe zipper bags won't leach chemicals into your food and work really well.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Bonus tip: To get the air out of a zip-top bag for sous vide cooking, use Taylor Martin's awesome vacuum seal technique.

Caption by / Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET

I like to take photos when it rains. If you like to brave the elements, too, protect your camera by putting it inside a gallon zipper bag. As long as you keep the plastic tight over the lens, you'll still be able to take great photos without ruining your camera.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

If keeping the bag stretched over the lens seems tedious, cut a small hole that will uncover the lens, but still keep the body dry.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Stow a couple of gallon freezer bags full of water in your freezer. Transfer them to your fridge to keep your perishables cool during a blackout. Plus, you can drink the water when the ice melts if there's a water outage.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Get all of your important documents, like birth certificates, marriage certificates, passports, bonds and other items and put them in a zippered gallon freezer bag. This will protect them in case of a flood, leaky roof or plumbing problem.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

You can make a funnel out of a zippered bag in a pinch. Cut it in half diagonally, then snip the corner off.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

This tip is my favorite because it's so useful. Poke holes in a zipper bag with a pencil, then seal the end of a water hose inside the bag and secure it with a rubber band or hair tie.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Now you have a handy outdoor shower. Toss the hose over a tree branch to shower off muddy kids or pets hands-free.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Believe it or not, you can also fix a soaked phone with zip-top bags. Sharon Profis has the steps to drying out your phone.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET
10 unusual ways to use zip-top bags

Published:
