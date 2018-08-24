Unboxing the Naked Labs Body Scanner in the CNET Smart Home

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • naked-mirror-1
  • 0-naked-unboxing
  • 1-naked-google-facebook-login
  • 2-naked-personal-info
  • 3-naked-privacy
  • 4-naked-community
  • 5-naked-terms
  • 6-naked-policy
  • 7-naked-placement
  • 8-naked-placement-2
  • 9-naked-placement-3
  • 10-naked-scale
  • 11-scale-placement
  • 12-naked-scale-underside
  • img-8308
  • 13-naked-big-box
  • 14-naked-mirror-base
  • 15-naked-mirror-upright
  • 16-naked-plug
  • 17-naked-bluetooth-pairing
  • 18-naked-mirror-scale-pairing
  • 19-naked-mirror
  • 20-naked-labs-wifi-setup
  • 21-naked-labs-scanner-setup
  • 22-naked-labs-prepare-to-scan
  • 23-naked-labs-good-hair
  • 24-naked-labs-bad-hair
  • 25-naked-labs-clothing-optional
  • 26-naked-labs-connecting
  • 27-naked-labs-red-dot-alignment-scale
  • 28-naked-labs-final-prep
  • 29-naked-labs-the-scan
  • 30-naked-labs-scan-finished
  • 31-naked-labs-faq
  • 32-naked-labs-metrics
  • 33-naked-labs-accuracy
  • naked-labs-body-scanner-baseline-scan-and-tags
  • naked-labs-tech-support-scan-ry-promo-2

Way more than a mirror

Meet the Naked Labs Body Scanner, a combination smart mirror and smart scale built to scan your naked (or nearly naked) body from head to toe. Newly installed at the CNET Smart Home, the Naked Labs scanner lets you scrutinize frighteningly accurate 3D models of yourself on your phone to track changes to your body over time. The cost? $1,400.

Whether that sounds intriguing or terrifying, we've got a look at what comes in the box, how to set everything up -- and even a look at our first scan. Scroll through to see all of it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
1
of 38

What's in the box?

The Naked Labs Body Scanner comes in two boxes -- one for the scale and one for the mirror.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
2
of 38

Start with the app

Before you start setting things up, you'll want to download the app to your iOS device for instructions (the Android version is due in the coming weeks).

To get started, you'll need to log in. You can do so using Google or Facebook if you like, but I chose to stick with an email and password, instead.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
3
of 38

Personal info

The app will start by asking a little bit about you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
4
of 38

Privacy concerns

From there, it quickly works to get out in front of any privacy concerns you might have regarding sharing nearly naked renderings of yourself with the cloud. That might not be enough for some folks, but I say good on the Naked Labs team for being transparent about their standards.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
5
of 38

Community standards

The Naked Labs app also spells out the most important bits of the terms and conditions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
6
of 38

Terms and conditions

Finally, the app offers links to all of the fine print, and lets you choose to opt into anonymized data sharing. This is a much better approach than leaving data sharing on by default and making users search through the settings to opt out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
7
of 38

The fine print

Here's more of the fine print from those terms and conditions, in case you're interested.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
8
of 38

Start the setup

OK, time to start setting the thing up. The app starts by giving you some pointers on where not to place your mirror. If you were thinking of sticking it in the bathroom, think again -- the humidity from your morning showers might damage the mirror's built-in cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
9
of 38

Think about light

You'll also want to keep the mirror in a shady spot away from direct light. And you'll obviously need a power outlet nearby (or an extension cord, at least).

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
10
of 38

Clearance

The mirror and scale require a little bit of clearance to get accurate scans of your body. The scale will sit 32 inches in front of the scanner while in use, and you'll want to keep a 24-inch radius around it clear, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
11
of 38

Let's unbox it!

Time to start unpacking. Step one: the scale.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
12
of 38

Floor types

The scale comes with screw-in feet to help it sit steady on carpet, provided the carpet isn't more than an inch thick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
13
of 38

Take a look

Here's how it looks on the bottom. Note the built-in holder for the USB-C charging cable that you'll use to top up the scale's battery (you just plug it into the hard-wired mirror).

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
14
of 38

Battery alerts

And don't worry, the app will let you know when it's time for a recharge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
15
of 38

Box No. 2

With the scale set up, it's time to turn our attention to the mirror. That means opening box no 2. You'll start by screwing two pins into the base.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
16
of 38

Base assembly

The baseplate clamps onto those pins, and keeps the included Allen wrench securely stored away, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
17
of 38

Out of the box

With the baseplate in position, it's time to tip the mirror up and out of the box. Making progress!

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
18
of 38

Power

The power cord threads through the baseplate. You'll put a heavy cover on top to hide it away and to keep the mirror standing steady.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
19
of 38

Bluetooth pairing

With the mirror plugged in, it's time to connect to it. You'll use Bluetooth for this.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
20
of 38

Connect the scale

Next, you'll turn the scale on and plug it into the mirror.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
21
of 38

Voila!

Boom! One body-scanning smart mirror and smart scale, ready to go.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
22
of 38

More setup

Well, almost ready. We've still got a little bit of setup left. We'll start by connecting the mirror to our home's Wi-Fi network, giving it a name, and making sure that the firmware is up to date.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
23
of 38

Good to go

OK. Now we're all set.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
24
of 38

Time to scan

Ready for our first scan? We've got a few things to consider first. For instance, we'll want to make sure that there isn't any bright light in the room that could throw off the scanner. The built-in cameras work a little like radar, pinging waves off of your body to measure the distance and depth. That means that they don't need light in order to scan your body. You can even scan in the dark if you want.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
25
of 38

Check your hair

The scanner recommends keeping your hair short and away from your neck. Ponytails and buns will work if you have long hair, though you can also just put on a shower cap or a swim cap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
26
of 38

Big hair is a problem

If your hair is long or frizzy, it might throw the scanner off.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
27
of 38

Clothing optional

As for clothing, you'll want to wear tight-fitting underwear that doesn't alter your body's natural form. And yes, you can scan in the buff if you so choose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
28
of 38

Here we go

All right, one last check before we start scanning...

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
29
of 38

Align the scale

It's important that the scale is in perfect alignment with the mirror during your scan. Luckily, there's a handy red laser that'll show you right where to place it. Neat trick!

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
30
of 38

Practice your stance

With the scale in the right spot, you'll want to practice standing on the scale in the correct stance. You'll need to step onto the scale within a few seconds after initiating the scan, then hold still as it slowly rotates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
31
of 38

Let's do this

All right, here we go...

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
32
of 38

That was easy

Standing on the scale as it spins isn't difficult -- the motion is gentle and slow. Afterward, you'll step off and wait for the data -- all 4GB of it -- to be compiled and compressed into a smaller-size 3D rendering you can view on your phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
33
of 38

FAQ

The app runs through some helpful tips and answers to frequently asked questions as you wait for your first scan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
34
of 38

Metrics

Some good info about what all the mirror is tabulating, here...

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
35
of 38

Accuracy

As for accuracy, the Naked Labs Body Scanner claims it can measure things like chest circumference and arm length to within one-quarter of an inch. As for body fat, the scanner uses a proprietary algorithm that claims an accuracy of +/- 2.5 percent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
36
of 38

Your first scan

Here's a peek at my first scan. You can set it as your baseline scan upon which future measurements will be compared, and you can also tag each scan with labels like "good day," "bad day" and "diet."

The app also lets you check all sorts of body measurements, or rotate and zoom if you really want to scrutinize the way you look. You can also view two scans side by side to compare the way your body has changed over time.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
37
of 38

Tech support

One last note: The Naked Labs team offers very decent tech support. We had a small Bluetooth hiccup early on during testing, and after calling the number in the app, they were able to sort us out within minutes. Plus, I got this nifty scan of myself on the phone with them when they checked to see if their solution worked!

Note that this scan didn't return any measurements -- if the mirror detects that you're wearing clothing or that something else is throwing the scan off, it'll let you know that there's something wrong and ask you to scan again.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
38
of 38
Now Reading

Unboxing the Naked Labs Body Scanner in the CNET Smart Home

Up Next

Philips Hue announced a ton of new smart lights this summer

Latest Stories

New 2018 iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: All the rumors on release date, specs, prices

New 2018 iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: All the rumors on release date, specs, prices

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
2018 Nissan Leaf long-term update: One pedal (near) perfection

2018 Nissan Leaf long-term update: One pedal (near) perfection

by
We got Naked in the CNET Smart Home

We got Naked in the CNET Smart Home

by
The cure for Facebook's fake news infection? It might be these women

The cure for Facebook's fake news infection? It might be these women

by
Apple Watch 4: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price, release date

Apple Watch 4: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price, release date

by