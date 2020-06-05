Trek Allant Plus 9.9S is a premium e-bike at a premium price

CNET también está disponible en español.
Ir a español
Don't show this again
COVID-19
Best
Products
All the best products
Award Winners
Versus
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best AV Receivers
Best Media Streamers
Best iPhone Apps
Best Coffee Machines
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Best TV Streaming Services
Best VPN Service
Best Massage Guns
Best Mattresses
Reviews
All reviews
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Media Streamers
Monitors
Networking
Phones
5G Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Speakers
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
All news
5G
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
More
Newsletters
Now What
Photo Galleries
Special Features
Videos
How
To
All how to
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Personal Finance
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Streaming TV
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Q&A Forums
Finance
All personal finance
Credit Cards
Taxes
Budgeting
Investing
Health
All health and wellness
Fitness
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Caregiving
Personal Care
Smart
Home
All smart home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Assistant
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Roadshow
Reviews
Video
News
Pictures
Recalls
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
Auto Buying Program
Best cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Crossovers
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best Sedans
Best SUVs
Best Trucks
Deals
All deals
The Cheapskate
Antivirus Deals
Identity Theft Protection Deals
Mattress Deals
Meal Kit Deals
Password Manager Deals
Pillow Deals
Prescription Glasses Deals
Tax Service Deals
VPN Deals
Web Hosting Deals
All coupons
Best Buy Promo Codes
DoorDash Promo Codes
eBay Coupons
Groupon Promo Codes
GrubHub Coupons
Home Depot Coupons
HP Coupons
Office Depot Coupons
Postmates Coupons
Samsung Promo Codes
Staples Coupons
Target Coupons
Verizon Promo Codes
Walmart Coupons
Download
5G
Editions
Editions
English
Español
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Search
Go
Hi,
Settings
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Join / Sign In
Prev
Next
Prev
Next
Trek Allant Plus 9.9S
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of
32
Read the article
Published:
June 5, 2020
Caption:
Joseph Kaminski
Photo:
Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of
32
Now Reading
Trek Allant Plus 9.9S is a premium e-bike at a premium price
Up Next
Super freaky things about octopuses
Latest Stories
The best phones for 2020
The best phones for 2020
by
Lynn La
27 tricks to stretch your coronavirus stimulus check
27 tricks to stretch your coronavirus stimulus check
by
David Priest
Best soundbar for 2020
Best soundbar for 2020
by
Ty Pendlebury
Learn how to draw: 5 classes to take online
Learn how to draw: 5 classes to take online
by
Shelby Brown
The best cheap laptops you don't have to wait a month for
The best cheap laptops you don't have to wait a month for
by
Lori Grunin