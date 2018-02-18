CNET también está disponible en español.

The Toy Fair is taking over New York City's Jacob Javits Center, filling more than two floors of its convention spaces.

First published Feb. 15, 12:01 p.m. PT with updates throughout Toy Fair 2018 weekend.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

We have a giant Pikachu hovering over the lobby.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You may want to pick up a map if you're going to walk around in search of something in particular!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These wearable Star Wars replica helmets by Anovos can run you $250 (roughly £180, AU$315) and much higher, but they were created from 3D scans of the original pieces made for the films.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoomer's Playful Pup will be available for $99 (roughly £70, AU$125) and responds to touch and voice.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Grumblies are $20 (roughly £15, AU$25) characters that will have a "tantrum" if you shake and aggravate them enough.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bridget Carey takes a stab at swinging the Elucidator, a light-up sword complete with sound effects and a connected app. It starts at $500 (roughly £355, AU$630).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fugglers, aka Funny Ugly Monsters, began as an Etsy project by an artist who had found a source for fake teeth. They'll be priced between $15 to $25 (roughly £10 to £20, AU$20 to AU$30).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You know what else is hot? Cryptocurrencies. So you know, here's a game about cryptocurrencies.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Razor's Turbo Jetts are motorized heel wheels that enable the wearer to skate around and do neat tricks.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Boxer is a small robot about the size of your fist.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These programmable SmartGurlz dolls on hip looking Segway vehicles can teach your child about Scratch coding or can just be controlled from a phone app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I couldn't resist photographing this flying pig puppet at the Folkmanis booth.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I remember Lite-Brite! Retro toys that remind parents of their own childhood toys are always a hit.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Handimonium is all about acting things out with tiny plastic hands for comedic effect.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Harry Potter-themed game from Jakks Pacific is about casting spells with your wizard training wands!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Nuclear Neon by The Concoction Factory is the first black-light friendly "slime" substance for kids.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mattel has a whole lineup of "Jurassic World"-themed toys.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bridget Carey tried on the Jurassic World Chomp 'N Roar Mask based on the velociraptor named "Blue" with matching claw set.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is Hatch'n'Play Dinos' Tyrranosaurus Rex.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If your little one is really into dinosaurs, they might prefer this model over the typical Power Wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Kamigami Robots work with an app that teaches you to code and program their motions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's new Elite Ring is designed to scale, apparently a unique feature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's Sound Slamming Ring is also known as the "Destruction Zone."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Batman is always popular, so naturally there are new 6-inch figurines coming out in the fall.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Supernova can be used as a dance accessory while you control its hovering with your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a new Batmobile with two weapons, it's just 6 inches talll and will cost $30 (roughly £20, AU$40).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Batman 12-inch Figure Assortment will be available this fall at $10 a pop (roughly £7, AU$13).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals set turns the Rocket League video game into a real game of car soccer. A free app is used to control the cars in this $180 (roughly £130, AU$230) set, scheduled for release this holiday.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Rocket League cars charge up on this station between games.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Rocket League game is like soccer but played with remote control cars instead of feet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Cars included in the set are based on the Octane and Dominus Battle-Cars from the Rocket League video game.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Airhogs' new Supernova drone responds to your movements.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Pomsies are a vaguely pet-like accessory that can be wrapped around your wrist. Their eyes change color with their mood and they respond to voice and touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hugs are the big brother of Fingerlings, the small robotic monkey and sloth toys that hold onto your finger and respond to touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hot Wheels are always hot at the Toy Fair. Can you spot the yellow submarine?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Your child may not appreciate these vintage beauties.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Deora is quite a cutie.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These Mini Arcade Games like Tetris and Pacman are $20 (roughly £15, AU$25) a pop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hot Wheels AugMoto Augmented Reality Racing set combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality special effects during your races. You can see lightning, smoke and other enhancements while you zoom through the track.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can set the number of laps you want to race your opponent and strategically pull over to charge throughout.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

For example, there are explosions now and then, and you have to tap the device to fix your car.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Missile attacks? Yep! You can stop your opponent from winning by shooting one, making them either defend the attack or pull over for repairs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This demo table makes for nice eye candy.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

So does Hot Wheels City.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If my nephew's obsession is any indication, Thomas & Friends are pretty much the most important trains out there.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoomer's Hungry Bunnies can be fed paper food, and they poop it out.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Looks to me like the world's biggest Slinky, but it's not. It's a "Spring Walker."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you like puzzles and you also love "Game of Thrones," you might just be excited about these sets from 4D Cityscape Time Puzzles.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And another for Gotham City!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's one depicting Harry Potter's world.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx kits let you build all the Pokemon characters.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Some of them are more complex than others.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx is also putting out a Halo-themed set of kits.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And if you're into Call of Duty, these Mega Construx figurine kits are for you.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Max Flex is a flexible track system for remote control cars. You can see the pieces are jointed for fitting around tricky terrain. The Infinity Loop system glows in the dark!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Luva Beau is a robotic baby boy doll that responds to voice and touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Terra-Sect by Drone Force is a ground-drone that can roll into a ball or slither along the ground in its flat "attack" form.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a new Thomas & Friends "Super Station."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Roll the die to find out how many times you should plunge. Why am I not excited about this game?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Escape Rooms are so hot right now. Now you can play at home -- with Alexa!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

As usual for Mattel at Toy Fair, the Barbie display was impressive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Super Mario-themed outfits for Barbie were a hit with CNET's Bridget Carey.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I just love seeing all the new dolls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And of course, they have an app to play with if your dolls alone aren't enough.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Barbie #Vanlife!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Barbie can have whatever career she wants.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's pretend we're shopping. Is it weird that there's a Barbie Magazine at the Barbie checkout newstand?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Whoa! Beekeeping Barbie? This might be my favorite doll yet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm not really sure what's going on here, but it looks medical.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Obstetrician Barbie has delivered your twins!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Now Barbie can cook and bake with "dough."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fisher-Price Starlight Revolve Swing with Smart Connect has a built-in projector and connects to an app on your device.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The projector puts a constellation of little stars on the screen here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mecard, a popular Transformer-like game involving cards, will now be available outside of South Korea.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Polly Pocket puts a tiny doll and accessories in a pocketable clamshell box.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Enchantimals are half-animal, half-girl.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

DC Super Hero Girls' fun line of dolls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Imaginext "Jurassic World" Jurassic Rex will sell for $110 (roughly £80, AU$140) starting this spring.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Uno Attack Jurassic World is basically the game of Uno, except when you draw an "Attack" card, this dinosaur face might start spitting cards at you.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Airhogs' new transformable Extreme Air Board comes with attachments to play with it as a flying skateboarder or a paratrooper.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET's Bridget Carey jams on the Shredder and it's connected amp from Spinmaster.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It's not unusual to see someone juggling at the Toy Fair. But juggling on a mono-scooter is still a bit rare.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Guys, escape rooms are hot right now. Have we mentioned this?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bunchems are balls with a velcro-like surface that can be easily clumped together and pulled apart.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hatchimals newest "Mystery" series is not available just yet, but will be soon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Steve Spangler's Super Slime can be hardened into a colorful plastic sculpture reminiscent of those lucite chandeliers of the 60's and 70's.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Stealth Controller car can be remotely controlled.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Morph Board can be used in a handful of modes: Skate, Balance, Bounce or Scoot.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPucks will hover and slide easily when knocked around on any hard floor surface and you can order them with whichever team logo you'd like. It's like playing on an air-hockey table!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let the "Black Panther" toy frenzy begin! Here's a small drone called a Stealth Cruiser.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Chocolate Pen decorating set reminds me of the 3D drawing pens, only its product is much yummier.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Digiloom can be programed to weave a name, phrase or design into a bracelet for you or your friend.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Littlebits now has a Droid Inventor Kit that enables you to build your very own version of R2-D2.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

There are whole sections of the Toy Fair devoted to artistic figurines representing characters from across the spectrum. Here you see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as created by the Good Smile Company.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Joust classic arcade game will be released in the spring and sell at $19.95 (roughly £15, AU$25).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Build a Bot kits help kids understand how their virtual pets work by letting them put one together themselves.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Have I mentioned that mini arcade games are all the rage this year? The Oregon Trail might have to be my personal favorite, only because it's a game I actually played once upon a time.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
All the coolest things we saw at Toy Fair 2018

