The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals set turns the Rocket League video game into a real game of car soccer. A free app is used to control the cars in this $180 (roughly £130, AU$230) set, scheduled for release this holiday.
The Hot Wheels AugMoto Augmented Reality Racing set combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality special effects during your races. You can see lightning, smoke and other enhancements while you zoom through the track.
There are whole sections of the Toy Fair devoted to artistic figurines representing characters from across the spectrum. Here you see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as created by the Good Smile Company.