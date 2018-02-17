CNET también está disponible en español.

All the crap you missed

  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • All the crap you missed
  • All the crap you missed
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • poop themed toys are popular at Toy Fair 2018
  • signal-2018-02-17-184313
Blame it on Apple's promotion of the animated poop emoji if you want to...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

But scenes like this were a common sighting at the Toy Fair today.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Have we as a society sunk into the literal toilet?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Why would we encourage children to throw shit? These toys are sticky mushy balls that stick to a wall surface when thrown. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This "Play-pooh" comes with a mold based on the CEO's actual dog's actual poop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Roll the die to find out how many times you should plunge. Why am I not excited about this game?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

FLUSH FORCE! 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These guys are really getting creative here, bringing Urinals to the table.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

 Flush. Them. All.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

There is a lot of crap like this around...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I couldn't bring myself to pick this up and read the text, so I'm just gonna venture a guess:  It's some sort of port-a-pottie? 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Toys that I can't for the life of me figure out why a parent would purchase.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This appears to be an actual mug shaped like a toilet.  I think it's for kids to collect all the shitty toys they are now begging you to buy more of. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Am I the only one who doesn't get what's fun about this?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It was one thing when there was a random poop emoji thrown about now and then.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

But methinks this has gone too far.  Please cut the crap!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Bridget Carey/CNET
At Toy Fair 2018, poop playthings are absolutely everywhere

Published:
