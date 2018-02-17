CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Blame it on Apple's promotion of the animated poop emoji if you want to...
But scenes like this were a common sighting at the Toy Fair today.
Have we as a society sunk into the literal toilet?
Why would we encourage children to throw shit? These toys are sticky mushy balls that stick to a wall surface when thrown.
This "Play-pooh" comes with a mold based on the CEO's actual dog's actual poop.
Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.
Roll the die to find out how many times you should plunge. Why am I not excited about this game?
FLUSH FORCE!
These guys are really getting creative here, bringing Urinals to the table.
Flush. Them. All.
There is a lot of crap like this around...
I couldn't bring myself to pick this up and read the text, so I'm just gonna venture a guess: It's some sort of port-a-pottie?
Toys that I can't for the life of me figure out why a parent would purchase.
This appears to be an actual mug shaped like a toilet. I think it's for kids to collect all the shitty toys they are now begging you to buy more of.
Am I the only one who doesn't get what's fun about this?
It was one thing when there was a random poop emoji thrown about now and then.
But methinks this has gone too far. Please cut the crap!