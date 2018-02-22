CNET también está disponible en español.

Don't Lose Your Cool

Speech Breaker

Lego Boost

Lego Ninjago Remix Boost

Chow Crown

Chow Crown

Ozobot Evo

Ozobot Evo

Blindfolded Twister

DropMix returns

Magic: The Gathering

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition

FurReal Ricky

FurReal Munchin' Rex

Ultimate Copilot Chewie

Avengers: Infinity War Hero Vision

Baby Alive

A party game that monitors your heart rate. Welcome to 2018! Don't Lose Your Cool, coming out this fall for $20 (which converts to about £15 or AU$25) puts you in an absurd piece of headgear. 

One player wears the monitor and the other tries to do things to then based on suggestions from three dice. Try not to lose your cool! You'll know you did if the Cool-o-Meter turns red.

Have you ever tried that cognitive experiment where you try to speak while hearing your own voice repeated on delay in your ears? That's what Speech Breaker, coming out this fall for $20 (about £15 or AU$25) is. It's like Taboo meets the collapse of human communication. I couldn't do it.

Lego's Boost line of toys look like buildable guitars and creatures, but they can also teach visual programming.

And Lego is adding its popular Ninjago ninja-themed series of characters to Boost.

You too could look this good! Chow Crown, coming this fall for about $25 (roughly £20 or AU$30), involves trying to eat food that's been stuck to dangling fork-things on a spinning helmet. For fun.

It's like Hungry Hungry Hippos. But now you're the hippo.

The Ozobot Evo looks like a little mouse-like robot. You can code it by using a website or by drawing on paper with markers. The Evo sells by itself for $90 or £90. In Australia, it comes in a starter kit for AU$175.

That little Evo robot can also receive instructions from an app.

Because non-blindfolded Twister is just too easy, right? This mat instead includes indented shapes to help you feel your way across. It arrives in stores this fall for $20 (about £15 or AU$25).

Hasbro and Harmonix released DropMix last year. It looks like a card game and it kind of is one. But it's also a way you can mix music together with live DJ elements. New card sets are expected this year.

People have been playing Magic: The Gathering since 1993 as a card game. There's also a new version you can play on PC and Mac on the way. The next card set, called Dominaria, is pictured here.

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition isn't electric, but it takes the classic game and turns it upside down. This version, coming this fall for $20 (about £15 or AU$25), encourages you to cheat. It even comes with its own handcuffs to punish you if you get caught.

The tokens are even different. Think "bad behavior."

Robotic pets are acting more real than ever: Hasbro's FurReal series continues with Ricky the Trick Lovin' Pup, which yelps, licks your face, has plenty of adorable motions, eats and pretend poops dog snacks. It's coming this August for $130 (about £90 or AU$165).

A more affordable FurReal doll, Munchin' Rex eats its own snacks and looks cute, but doesn't seem to poop. It comes out in August for $50 (roughly £35 or AU$65).

The FurReal line also has a Star Wars toy. Ultimate Copilot Chewie is a furry, moving, voice- and touch-sensitive robot buddy coming later this year for $130 (about £90 or AU$165).

See like Iron Man in AR? Hasbro's "Avengers: Infinity War" helmet tie-in is actually a game. A phone goes in the visor, and the coded wrist wearable controls an augmented arm. You can test your aim in some shooting games.

And if your child really wants to be a babysitter, the Baby Alive Real As Can Be baby includes sensors to allow it to realistically wake up, make sounds and act like a little child.

Electronic toys and games subvert our senses at Toy Fair 2018

