Get up close to classic sci-fi props, art and costumes

Into the Unknown

A range of fascinating artefacts from the history of science fiction are on display at "Into the Unknown", an exhibition currently running in London's Barbican Centre. We went along to check out the cool movie props, imaginative concept art and original sci-fi classics imagining infinity and beyond.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Star Trek and "Moon"

The exhibition is suited and booted with a selection of natty duds from space, including these spacesuits from Star Trek and "Moon".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Interstellar" and "Sunshine"

Striking spacesuits from recent astronaut adventures "Interstellar" and "Sunshine".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Alien"

The unusually-designed spacesuit worn by John Hurt's ill-fated character Kane in the film "Alien".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"2001: A Space Odyssey"

A script by Arthur C Clarke with the title crossed out and a new name handwritten in: "2001: A Space Odyssey".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Science fiction novels

Sci-fi fans will recognise many of these iconic books.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Niels Klim's Underground Travels

A copy of the sci-fi forerunner "Niels Klim's Underground Travels" by Ludvig Holberg, first published in 1741.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"L'Île mystérieuse"

An early edition of Jules Verne's "The Mysterious Island", one of the many classic science fiction tomes on display.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Wells and Verne

The exhibition includes models of fantastical craft like Captain Nemo's submarine Nautilus 1 and Robur's flying machine the Terror from the stories of HG Wells and Jules Verne. 

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Startling stories

Fantastic and startling stories of wonder fill these vintage pulp sci-fi magazines.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sci-fi novels

Many of these sci-fi classics have been turned into movies, but not always faithfully.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Alien 3"

Original artwork by HR Giger for "Alien 3".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Star Wars"

Concept art from "The Empire Strikes Back" showing Luke Skywalker meeting an early version of Yoda.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Aliens"

They mostly come at night ... mostly: a fearsome model alien head.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Stargate"

Striking helmets from "Stargate".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Star Wars

Prop helmets worn by actors in the original Star Wars movies.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Species"

The lusty life-form Sil from "Species", an example of sexy sci-fi movies.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"One Million Years BC"

Model dinosaurs built by legendary effects wizard Ray Harryhausen for this much-loved 1966 classic.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"One Million Years BC"

The models, built for stop motion animation, are surprisingly small but richly detailed.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Space station

Much of the joy of science fiction comes from imagining how these fantastical creations might work. Here's a cutaway illustration of a fictional space station.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Silent Running" and "Battlestar Galactica"

This agridome model pulled double duty in both "Silent Running" and "Battlestar Galactica".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Independence Day"

Welcome to Earth!

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Red Dwarf"

The dimensional portal prop from "Red Dwarf".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Godzilla!

A range of Godzilla models from the classic Japanese monster movie series.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Blade Runner"

Transparencies from Ridley Scott's 1982 classic "Blade Runner".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Lost in Space"

A Class B-9-M-3 General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robot -- otherwise known as Robot.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Buck Rogers in the 25th Century"

Bidi-bidi-bidi -- it's the costume worn by loveable sidekick Twiki in "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century".

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Robots!

This is just a picture of some cool robots.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Into the Unknown

"Into the Unknown" runs at the Barbican centre in London until 1 September.

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET
