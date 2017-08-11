Get up close to classic sci-fi props, art and costumes
Into the Unknown
A range of fascinating artefacts from the history of science fiction are on display at "Into the Unknown", an exhibition currently running in London's Barbican Centre. We went along to check out the cool movie props, imaginative concept art and original sci-fi classics imagining infinity and beyond.
Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Star Trek and "Moon"
The exhibition is suited and booted with a selection of natty duds from space, including these spacesuits from Star Trek and "Moon".