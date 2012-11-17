Top-rated reviews of the week (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

HTC Droid DNA

Google Nexus 7

2012 Nissan Leaf SL

Klipsch Image S4i II earphones

Maingear Nomad 17

Tumblr for iOS

2012 Volkswagen Golf R

Fayve for iPad

Samsung 840 series

Samsung Galaxy Camera

Acer Aspire V5

Nokia Lumia 810

Amazon Kindle (2012)

Canon PowerShot G15

Libratone Zipp portable AirPlay speaker

HTC Droid DNA

With quad-core power, 4G LTE, a lovely 5-inch screen, and a stunning design, the $199.99 HTC Droid DNA is currently Verizon's best Android deal. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Nexus 7

With its excellent design, useful software features, and low starting price, the Google Nexus 7 is the cheapest way to experience the best that the Android OS has to offer. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

2012 Nissan Leaf SL

The 2012 Nissan Leaf SL offers a good blend of affordability and all-around performance for city dwellers and suburbanites looking to go zero-emission, but its cruising range limits its appeal for long hauls. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Klipsch Image S4i II earphones

The Klipsch Image S4i II in-ear earphones add a new, more durable, tangle-resistant flat cord while retaining the S4 model's very respectable sound quality and superior comfort. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Maingear Nomad 17

A hefty investment if nicely configured, the Maingear Nomad 17 delivers for serious gaming, although the look may not be for everyone. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Tumblr for iOS

The new Tumblr app for iOS is a vast improvement over previous versions, with a great new look and fast interaction. If you're a Tumblr user, you should definitely download this app. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

2012 Volkswagen Golf R

The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R is a blast to drive on curvy roads, but can also handle the everyday routine, offering solid, if not cutting-edge, cabin tech features. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Fayve

If you want to see what's playing on all the major online services, the Fayve iPad app offers an excellent way to browse movies and TV shows, with an intuitive interface. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Samsung 840 series

The Samsung 840 series is an excellent entry-level solid-state drive for budget and general users, but not really a good buy for advanced or professional users. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Camera

Outside of its relatively high cost of ownership and average point-and-shoot picture quality, the Samsung Galaxy Camera definitely delivers the shoot-and-share experience of a smartphone with the features of a compact camera. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer Aspire V5

For less than $700, the Acer Aspire V5 proves that a touch screen can work in a budget-priced Windows 8 laptop without cutting too many corners. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Nokia Lumia 810

The Nokia Lumia 810 makes for a practical smartphone choice, but if you're looking for something thin and light, the HTC Windows Phone 8X is one better option. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Amazon Kindle (2012)

The current $69 Amazon Kindle is an excellent no-frills e-book reader for anyone who's willing to forgo a built-in light and a touch screen. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Canon PowerShot G15

The Canon PowerShot G15 continues the G-series tradition of solid advanced compacts, but doesn't rank as best in class by any particular measure. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Libratone Zipp

The Libratone Zipp is one of the best-sounding and best-looking portable wireless speakers out there, but its high price and Wi-Fi limitations give us pause. Read the review.

Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Top-rated reviews of the week (pictures)

