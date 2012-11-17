Top-rated reviews of the week (pictures)

With quad-core power, 4G LTE, a lovely 5-inch screen, and a stunning design, the $199.99 HTC Droid DNA is currently Verizon's best Android deal. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Google Nexus 7
With its excellent design, useful software features, and low starting price, the Google Nexus 7 is the cheapest way to experience the best that the Android OS has to offer. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
2012 Nissan Leaf SL
The 2012 Nissan Leaf SL offers a good blend of affordability and all-around performance for city dwellers and suburbanites looking to go zero-emission, but its cruising range limits its appeal for long hauls. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Fayve
If you want to see what's playing on all the major online services, the Fayve iPad app offers an excellent way to browse movies and TV shows, with an intuitive interface. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Samsung 840 series
The Samsung 840 series is an excellent entry-level solid-state drive for budget and general users, but not really a good buy for advanced or professional users. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET
Samsung Galaxy Camera
Outside of its relatively high cost of ownership and average point-and-shoot picture quality, the Samsung Galaxy Camera definitely delivers the shoot-and-share experience of a smartphone with the features of a compact camera. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Acer Aspire V5
For less than $700, the Acer Aspire V5 proves that a touch screen can work in a budget-priced Windows 8 laptop without cutting too many corners. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET