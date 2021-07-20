/>
X

Tokyo Olympics, one year late, are finally about to happen

The opening ceremonies are just days away. Let the Summer Games begin at last.

SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
Sarah Tew
Tokyo 2020 flag
1 of 46 Valery Sharifulin/Getty Images

Tokyo was to host the Olympic Games in the summer of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events were postponed. Still under the banner of Tokyo 2020, they'll now take place from July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021. 

Take a look here at all the venues where athletes from around the world will be competing at the culmination of their years of training and devotion to their sport. Though fans were refunded for tickets they'd bought and won't be allowed to cheer the athletes on in person, the "2020 Olympics" may just be the feel-good distraction the world needs right now.

Olympic rings in front of the Olympic Stadium
2 of 46 Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

Olympic rings stand in front of the Olympic Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place. 

Japan Self Defense Forces truck and personnel
3 of 46 Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

In the days ahead of the Olympics, Tokyo braced itself for a Games without foreign fans or local attendance and a population enduring its fourth state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here a Japan Self Defense Forces vehicle is seen at Tokyo International Forum.

Protesters with a "No Olympics" sign
4 of 46 Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Protesters gathered to demonstrate amid concern over the safety of holding the Games during the pandemic.

Police arrest a protester
5 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

During a demonstration on July 17 calling for cancellation of the Games, police officers block an activist outside the hotel where Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, is staying. 

TInternational Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach
6 of 46 Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at a news conference following an executive board meeting.

COVID-19 countermeasures sign
7 of 46 Mike Egerton/Getty Images

To help ensure a safe event, authorities are reminding people about COVID-19 protocols.

Temperature check
8 of 46 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Journalists get their temperature checked as they enter the IBC/MPC Tokyo International Exhibition Centre.

COVID-19 testing site
9 of 46 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Testing is a big part of the safety protocol. Here's a test sample collection room in the IBC/MPC Tokyo International Exhibition Centre.

Aerial view of Tokyo and the Olympic Stadium
10 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows the Tokyo skyline and the Olympic Stadium, the main venue.

Tokyo 2020 banners with Mount Fuji in the background
11 of 46 Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, is seen behind Tokyo 2020 flags. It's pretty strange seeing the year "2020" emblazoned on all of the signage around Tokyo, when the event was delayed by a year.

Ferris wheel near the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
12 of 46 Noriko Hayashi/Getty Images

A Ferris wheel might be a great place to watch some of the action below at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
13 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This is the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

Miyagi Stadium
14 of 46 Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

This is Miyagi Stadium in Rifu. 

Rowers practice at the Sea Front Waterway
15 of 46 Mike Egerton/Getty Images

Rowers practice at the Sea Front Waterway on Monday, July 19.

Flags of many nations
16 of 46 Carl Court/Getty Images

Flags fly at  the Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball stadium on July 16. 

Ariake Arena
17 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This is Ariake Arena, a venue for volleyball.

Murasaki Skateboarding Park
18 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

This is the Murasaki Skateboarding Park in Kasama.

Tokyo Aquatics Centre
19 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This is Tokyo Aquatics Centre, a venue for swimming, diving and artistic swimming.

BMX race course at the Ariake Urban Sports Park
20 of 46 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Here is the BMX race course at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Shiosake Park
21 of 46 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Shiosake Park is where the beach volleyball competitions will take place.

Enoshima Yacht Harbour
22 of 46 Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

A variety of sailboat classes will race in the Olympics here in Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Main press center at the Big Sight Complex
23 of 46 Mike Egerton/Getty Images

A general view of the main press center at the Big Sight Complex ahead of the Tokyo Games. 

Fuji International Speedwa
24 of 46 Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Flags fly at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama.

Skateboarding park section of the Ariake Urban Sports Par
25 of 46 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Here you can see the skateboarding park section of the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

BMX racing venue at the Ariake Urban Sports Park
26 of 46 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

This is the cycling BMX racing venue at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

BMX freestyle section of the Ariake Urban Sports Park
27 of 46 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

And this is the BMX freestyle section of the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Ariake Tennis Park
28 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

This is Ariake Tennis Park, a venue for tennis and wheelchair tennis.

Miyagi Stadium, locale for track and field events
29 of 46 Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Miyagi Stadium will host track and field events in Rifu.

Ariake Tennis Park
30 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows the main court at Ariake Tennis Park.

Aomi Urban Sports Park, the main venue for 3x3 basketball
31 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

Here's a look at the court at Aomi Urban Sports Park, the main venue for 3x3 basketball. Did you even know 3 on 3 was an Olympic sport?

Kasai Canoe Slalom Centr
32 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

This is the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

Enoshima Yacht Harbour
33 of 46 Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa will be host to a range of water sports.

Aerial view of Ariake Urban Sports Park
34 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

Here's an aerial view of Ariake Urban Sports Park, where skateboarding and BMX racing will take place.

Weightlifter at the Tokyo International Forum
35 of 46 Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images

A weight lifter takes part in a training session at the Tokyo International Forum.

Ariake Urban Sports Park
36 of 46 Noriko Hayashi/Getty Images

Another look at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, site of BMX and skateboarding events.

Table tennis players at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
37 of 46 Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

Table tennis players are training at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Aerial view of the Olympic Stadium
38 of 46 Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

This aerial view taken on July 19 shows the Olympic Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo Games. 

Oi Hockey Stadium
39 of 46 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Germany's women's field hockey team warms up during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium.

Athletes arrive at Tokyo International Airport
40 of 46 Philip Fong/Getty Images

Athletes are greeted by fans and journalists as they arrive at Tokyo International Airport.

A worker sanitizes beach volleyballs
41 of 46 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

All manner of safety precautions are being taken. Here we see a worker sanitizing beach volleyballs during a training session.

Miraitowa and Someity. official mascots of the 2020 Olympics
42 of 46 David Mareuil/Getty Images

Miraitowa (left) and Someity. the official mascots of the delayed 2020 Olympics, are displayed at the Tokyo Media Center. Created by Japanese artist Ryo Taniguchi, the fictional characters have various superpowers, including teleportation.

A cloth doll of Olympic mascot Miraitowa
43 of 46 Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

A saleswoman holds up a cloth doll of the Olympic mascot Miraitowa at an Olympic Games fan shop.

Main press center
44 of 46 Fu Tian/Getty Images

A view of the main press center for the Tokyo Games. This place will be bustling soon.

Aerial view of he Olympic rings on the Odaiba waterfront
45 of 46 Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows the Olympic rings on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo.

Olympic rings lit up as night falls
46 of 46 Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The Olympic rings look beautiful all lit up as night falls. Excited yet? The opening ceremony takes place Friday, July 23.

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos