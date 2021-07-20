Tokyo was to host the Olympic Games in the summer of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events were postponed. Still under the banner of Tokyo 2020, they'll now take place from July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021.

Take a look here at all the venues where athletes from around the world will be competing at the culmination of their years of training and devotion to their sport. Though fans were refunded for tickets they'd bought and won't be allowed to cheer the athletes on in person, the "2020 Olympics" may just be the feel-good distraction the world needs right now.