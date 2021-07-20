The opening ceremonies are just days away. Let the Summer Games begin at last.
Tokyo was to host the Olympic Games in the summer of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events were postponed. Still under the banner of Tokyo 2020, they'll now take place from July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021.
Take a look here at all the venues where athletes from around the world will be competing at the culmination of their years of training and devotion to their sport. Though fans were refunded for tickets they'd bought and won't be allowed to cheer the athletes on in person, the "2020 Olympics" may just be the feel-good distraction the world needs right now.
Olympic rings stand in front of the Olympic Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place.
In the days ahead of the Olympics, Tokyo braced itself for a Games without foreign fans or local attendance and a population enduring its fourth state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here a Japan Self Defense Forces vehicle is seen at Tokyo International Forum.
Protesters gathered to demonstrate amid concern over the safety of holding the Games during the pandemic.
During a demonstration on July 17 calling for cancellation of the Games, police officers block an activist outside the hotel where Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, is staying.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at a news conference following an executive board meeting.
To help ensure a safe event, authorities are reminding people about COVID-19 protocols.
Journalists get their temperature checked as they enter the IBC/MPC Tokyo International Exhibition Centre.
Testing is a big part of the safety protocol. Here's a test sample collection room in the IBC/MPC Tokyo International Exhibition Centre.
This aerial photo shows the Tokyo skyline and the Olympic Stadium, the main venue.
Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, is seen behind Tokyo 2020 flags. It's pretty strange seeing the year "2020" emblazoned on all of the signage around Tokyo, when the event was delayed by a year.
A Ferris wheel might be a great place to watch some of the action below at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.
This is the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.
This is Miyagi Stadium in Rifu.
Rowers practice at the Sea Front Waterway on Monday, July 19.
Flags fly at the Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball stadium on July 16.
This is Ariake Arena, a venue for volleyball.
This is the Murasaki Skateboarding Park in Kasama.
This is Tokyo Aquatics Centre, a venue for swimming, diving and artistic swimming.
Here is the BMX race course at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Shiosake Park is where the beach volleyball competitions will take place.
A variety of sailboat classes will race in the Olympics here in Enoshima Yacht Harbour.
A general view of the main press center at the Big Sight Complex ahead of the Tokyo Games.
Flags fly at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama.
Here you can see the skateboarding park section of the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
This is the cycling BMX racing venue at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
And this is the BMX freestyle section of the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
This is Ariake Tennis Park, a venue for tennis and wheelchair tennis.
Miyagi Stadium will host track and field events in Rifu.
This aerial photo shows the main court at Ariake Tennis Park.
Here's a look at the court at Aomi Urban Sports Park, the main venue for 3x3 basketball. Did you even know 3 on 3 was an Olympic sport?
This is the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.
Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa will be host to a range of water sports.
Here's an aerial view of Ariake Urban Sports Park, where skateboarding and BMX racing will take place.
A weight lifter takes part in a training session at the Tokyo International Forum.
Another look at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, site of BMX and skateboarding events.
Table tennis players are training at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
This aerial view taken on July 19 shows the Olympic Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo Games.
Germany's women's field hockey team warms up during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium.
Athletes are greeted by fans and journalists as they arrive at Tokyo International Airport.
All manner of safety precautions are being taken. Here we see a worker sanitizing beach volleyballs during a training session.
Miraitowa (left) and Someity. the official mascots of the delayed 2020 Olympics, are displayed at the Tokyo Media Center. Created by Japanese artist Ryo Taniguchi, the fictional characters have various superpowers, including teleportation.
A saleswoman holds up a cloth doll of the Olympic mascot Miraitowa at an Olympic Games fan shop.
A view of the main press center for the Tokyo Games. This place will be bustling soon.
This aerial photo shows the Olympic rings on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo.
The Olympic rings look beautiful all lit up as night falls. Excited yet? The opening ceremony takes place Friday, July 23.