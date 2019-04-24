How to fry foods at home perfectly every time

If your foods are coming out of the fryer saturated in oil, it's probably because you didn't heat the oil up enough. The faster the food cooks, the less oil it absorbs.
Put a food thermometer in the center of the fryer to test how hot the oil is before you add your foods. The oil should be at the frying temperature stated in your recipe, or slightly above it, since the oil's temperature will drop when you add food.
When you cut foods like potatoes, starchy juices are released. Getting rid off those starches gives you a crunchier texture. Give freshly cut french fries or other starchy foods a good rinse before frying them.
Some cooks recommend soaking potatoes and other starchy foods anywhere from 30 minutes to hours in cold water for the perfect crunch. Others recommend rinsing in vinegar or cold water. Experiment next time you fry up some homemade french fries to see what gives you the best results.
No matter if you choose to soak or rinse, just make sure to pat your foods dry before you place them in the fryer. Water can make oil pop and explode, so you could get burned. Cold water also lowers the temperature of the oil.
Does the breading always fall off of your fried foods? The solution is threefold. First, you need to coat properly. Dredge your food in flour, then dip it in egg or buttermilk, and then coat it with breadcrumbs. Second, don't touch it while it cooks.
Some say you can use frying oil over and over again, but for the best results start fresh. Old oil can transfer flavors from the last thing you fried to your new batch -- no one wants doughnuts that taste like popcorn shrimp.
Oil can also become rancid over time, which affects how well it fries and makes your foods taste bad.
So, after the grease cools, toss it and clean out your fryer. Many towns have recycling areas where you can drop off your used cooking grease. Whatever you do, don't pour oil down the drain. It will clog your pipes as it cools and solidifies.
If you hate using all that oil in the first place, maybe you should invest in an air fryer. It uses only a fraction of the oil deep fryers need, and, in most cases, you'll still end up with satisfying, crunchy food.