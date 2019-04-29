Thoughtful gifts for every kind of mom

Esto también se puede leer en español.

For the mom who loves sweets

Mother's Day is just around the corner. And while CNET has a wide array of tech-centric gift suggestions for the occasion, we've invited our colleagues at The Guide to widen the list as you search for the perfect gift for your perfect mom. Whether you're looking for a new mother, your kids' mom, or even a grandma, check out our wide selection of quality gifts. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page. 

Let's jump straight to it with some affordable candy.

Sugarfina has a seven-day gummy bear "cleanse" with flavors inspired by her favorite Pressed Juicery favorites. 

$25 at sugarfina.com
Published:Caption:Photo:Sugarfina
1
of 31

For your favorite wine mom

Anyone can buy Mom a bottle of wine, but Personal Wine allows you to add custom packaging. An engraved bottle will run you $20 while a custom label is free.

$24-$399 at personalwine.com
Published:Caption:Photo:Personal Wine
2
of 31

For your sentimental and stylish mom

She'll love wearing her baby's (or babies') initials in the form of these sparkling earrings.

$60 at Nordstrom.com
Published:Caption:Photo:Nordstrom
3
of 31

For the fit mom

Does your mom value her workout time? Then she'll love this perfectly curated box of goodies. Included are wellness bands, a fitness towel, apple cider vinegar capsules, a glass water bottle and ginger gum.

$95 at Box Fox
Published:Caption:Photo:Box Fox
4
of 31

For your mom who loves to cook outdoors

Let's be real: Your outdoor-chef mama probably already has a grill. But this tabletop pizza oven will add an entirely new dimension to her backyard kitchen.

$275 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Ooni
5
of 31

Bonus outdoorsy mom gift

This set of three citronella candles will keep the bugs at bay while your mom whips up those homemade wood-fire pizzas.

$35.99 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:La Jolie Muse via Amazon
6
of 31

For the mom who loves lasagna

If your mom's more the indoor cooking type, this lasagna pan will be a welcome addition to her collection. It's also very useful for making brownies.

$59.17 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Villeroy & Boch via Amazon
7
of 31

For the frequent-flying mom

This carry-on suitcase comes in enough colors to match any style: from rose gold and black to lilac and a tropical palm print.

$299 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Victorinox
8
of 31

And inside her suitcase...

Don't forget to stock your mom's new carry-on with these useful luggage organizers. 

$24.85 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:My FL via Amazon
9
of 31

For the beach mom

This seagrass tote will hold all of your mom's beach needs: sunscreen, an engrossing book, a towel and flip-flops.

$139 at Tommy Bahama
Published:Caption:Photo:Tommy Bahama
10
of 31

Speaking of flip-flops...

These sandals will make the transition from street to sand totally seamless.

$74.95 on Zappos
Published:Caption:Photo:Hari Mari
11
of 31

For the mom who loves to capture the moment

This smart home gadget will help Mom organize all of her photos. The Ibi uses cloud storage, Wi-Fi and a handy USB port to back up pictures from just about everywhere. 

$179.99 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Ibi Via Amazon
12
of 31

For the well-traveled mom

Get your mom a customized print of her favorite travel destination, the city where she got married or even her hometown. These maps come in loads of colors and styles and can include custom text as well.

$18.95 and up at Etsy
Published:Caption:Photo:Wayfinder Creative via Etsy
13
of 31

For the mom who loves a lazy Sunday

Does your mom love spending her days off snuggled up with a favorite book and a cup of tea? These super-soft linen sheets can take the experience to the next level.

$288 and up at Snowe
Published:Caption:Photo:Snowe Home
14
of 31

For the mom who stays cozy on the go

What mom wouldn't welcome a soft cashmere sweater into her closet? This one comes in 19 colors.

$100 at Everlane
Published:Caption:Photo:Everlane
15
of 31

For the mom who works on her feet

If she spends a lot of time on her feet, she'll love this heated, deep-tissue shiatsu foot massager.

$199 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:TruMedic via Amazon
16
of 31

And for after that foot massage...

These fuzzy, open-toed slippers are designed to reduce foot fatigue on hard, flat floors.

$69.95 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Vionics
17
of 31

For the mom who is also a nap queen

Comfy pajamas are always a welcome gift, and this lightweight jersey set from Eberjey is no exception.

$139 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Eberjey via Shopbop
18
of 31

For the mom with perfect skin

Sheet masks have become synonymous with self-care. These botanical masks from Rael come in four formulas: tea tree, collagen, hydrolock and vitamin C.

$14.99 and up at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Rael via Amazon
19
of 31

For the mom who loves a spa day but hates to travel

Soothe is a massage therapy company that comes to wherever your mom wants. They'll do house calls and even office calls. Soothe also offers prenatal massages for the soon-to-be mom.

$109 and up at Soothe
Published:Caption:Photo:Soothe
20
of 31

If your mom loves dainty jewelry...

This pretty sparkler from Gjenmi Jewelry features a white diamond next to an Australian opal with 14-karat gold band.

$340 at Gjenmi
Published:Caption:Photo:Gjenmi Jewelry
21
of 31

For the mom who keeps her loved ones close to the heart

This locket has two oval photo windows, so Mom can look at familiar faces any time of day.

$79 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
22
of 31

For the mom who loves a classic pearl

These little pearl-adorned gold hoops are sure to be in regular rotation. 

$150 at Nordstrom
Published:Caption:Photo:Nordstrom
23
of 31

For the brand-new mom

Celebrate the newest mom in your life with these birthstone earrings. Buy these studs in her baby's birthstone to commemorate the month she became a mother.

$19 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
24
of 31

For the super-organized mom

This lucite box can be used to organize just about any small objects. Makeup and office and craft supplies will all fit into this organizer's compartments.

$36 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Boxy Girl via Amazon
25
of 31

For the crafty new mom

This adorable scrapbook will help the new mom in your life keep record of her baby's first year.

$34.99 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Lucky Darling via Amazon
26
of 31

For the brand-new grandma

Stories for My Grandchild is a journal for new grandmothers to write down their family histories. The book includes writing prompts that will help your favorite new grandma come up with ideas for stories to include.

$11.72 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Honey Good via Amazon
27
of 31

For the mom who doesn't get to the beach enough

If your mom loves the ocean but doesn't get a chance to visit quite as much as she'd like, you can bring the water to her. This hand-poured, 10 oz. candle from Tocca smells like the sea.

$42 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
28
of 31

For the flower mama

Bloomsy Box is a subscription service that lets you ship fresh flowers to mom's door weekly or monthly.

$39.99 and up at Bloomsy Box
Published:Caption:Photo:Bloomsy Box
29
of 31

For the healthy mom

Repay your mom for all those years she made sure you took your vitamins when you gift her this vitamin C serum from Honest Beauty.

$28 at Amazon
Published:Caption:Photo:Honest
30
of 31

For the mom with the perfect smile

Quip is a super-convenient dental hygiene subscription service that will ship Mom scheduled deliveries of toothpaste and toothbrush head replacements. That means Mom can maintain her pearly whites without having to think about going to the store.

$25 and up at Quip
Published:Caption:Photo:Quip
31
of 31
