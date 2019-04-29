Thoughtful gifts for every kind of mom

Mother's Day is just around the corner. And while CNET has a wide array of tech-centric gift suggestions for the occasion, we've invited our colleagues at The Guide to widen the list as you search for the perfect gift for your perfect mom. Whether you're looking for a new mother, your kids' mom, or even a grandma, check out our wide selection of quality gifts. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Let's jump straight to it with some affordable candy.
Sugarfina has a seven-day gummy bear "cleanse" with flavors inspired by her favorite Pressed Juicery favorites.
Does your mom value her workout time? Then she'll love this perfectly curated box of goodies. Included are wellness bands, a fitness towel, apple cider vinegar capsules, a glass water bottle and ginger gum.
Get your mom a customized print of her favorite travel destination, the city where she got married or even her hometown. These maps come in loads of colors and styles and can include custom text as well.
Stories for My Grandchild is a journal for new grandmothers to write down their family histories. The book includes writing prompts that will help your favorite new grandma come up with ideas for stories to include.
Quip is a super-convenient dental hygiene subscription service that will ship Mom scheduled deliveries of toothpaste and toothbrush head replacements. That means Mom can maintain her pearly whites without having to think about going to the store.