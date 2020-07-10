CNET también está disponible en español.

The MagicJet electric scooter was made to get wet

AquaRobotMan's MagicJet Seascooter is just the device to help keep cool while you're socially distant at the pool, lake or beach.

Sarah Tew/CNET
Sarah Tew/CNET
Sarah Tew/CNET
Sarah Tew/CNET
Sarah Tew/CNET

Battery level indicator along with on-off switch

Sarah Tew/CNET

GoPro camera mount on top

Sarah Tew/CNET

GoPro camera mount in front, too

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pull for power

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dual grips for one or two riders

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's a big battery

Sarah Tew/CNET

MagicJet minus the battery

Sarah Tew/CNET
Sarah Tew/CNET
