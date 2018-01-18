This Samsung screen patent is full of holes

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Tired of a phone with bezels or a camera notch? Check out this patent application from Samsung.
The design includes little holes in the display in order to incorporate hardware like the front camera, speakers and even home button.
By using this technique, Samsung could fully maximize the screen size without compromising hardware.
Depending on how much is going on in the screen, you may hardly notice the hardware holes.
This setup could make watching video even more immersive.
Samsung also included this design with a camera cut-out, which looks a lot like the Essential Phone.