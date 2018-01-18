Esto también se puede leer en español.

Tired of a phone with bezels or a camera notch? Check out this patent application from Samsung.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More

The design includes little holes in the display in order to incorporate hardware like the front camera, speakers and even home button.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More

By using this technique, Samsung could fully maximize the screen size without compromising hardware.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More

Depending on how much is going on in the screen, you may hardly notice the hardware holes.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More

This setup could make watching video even more immersive.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More

Samsung also included this design with a camera cut-out, which looks a lot like the Essential Phone.

Photo by Samsung/WIPO
Read More
This Samsung screen patent is full of holes

