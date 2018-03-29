Tapplock One is a $99 padlock that unlocks via Bluetooth, fingerprint or Morse code. The padlock comes in sterling silver, gunmetal gray and midnight black finishes. It's available internationally, with the $99 price converting to roughly £71 and AU$129.
Setting up the Tapplock requires downloading the Tapplock app. There, you'll create a login and pair the padlock to your phone via Bluetooth. Once you've paired them, you'll be able to lock or unlock the Tapplock One and create fingerprint profiles and Morse code combinations in the app.
The Tapplock One is rated for IP66 water resistance and works between 14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The padlock's metal body is made of zinc alloy, and the shackle is made of 7mm reinforced stainless steel. A double-layer lock design protects the padlock against prying and shimming.
Tapplock uses a fun and interesting third entry option called Morse code. As you might expect, this mode lets you unlock the Tapplock with long and short presses of the power button. A short press on the power button acts as a "dot" and a long press on the power button is a "dash". In the Tapplock app, you can create a Morse code with 6 to 12 dots or dashes.
The Tapplock One is powered by a rechargeable battery and comes with a magnetic charging cord (though you'll need your own USB wall adapter to plug it in) that connects to the charging nodes on the bottom of the lock. The company estimates a single two-hour charge allows Tapplock to be unlocked about 3,500 times, or about one year of normal use.
Fingerprint profiles are added in the Tapplock app and identified by name, hand and finger. The Tapplock stores up to 500 fingerprints, so you can grant access to a long list of friends and family before fingerprint entries run out.
Tapplock doesn't limit the number of users you can add, and there are start and end dates and times if you'd like to specify exactly when a user has access to the lock. You can revoke user access (Bluetooth and fingerprint) at any time.
