This month in video game screenshots: October 2009

NBA 2K10 (PS3, 360, Wii, PSP, PS2, PC) & NBA Live 10 (PS3, 360, PSP)--both October 6
Saw (PS3, 360, PC)--October 6
Uncharted 2: Among Theives (PS3)--October 13
Brutal Legend (PS3, 360)--October 13
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games (Wii, DS)--October 13
Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter (DS, Wii)--October 16
FIFA Soccer 10 (PS3, 360, Wii, PSP, DS, PS2, PC)--October 20
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (PSP)--October 20
Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time (PS3)--October 20
Borderlands (PS3, 360, PC)--October 26
Forza Motorsport 3 (360)--October 27
Tekken 6 (PS3, 360, PSP, PC)--October 27
DJ Hero (PS3, 360, Wii, PS2)--October 27
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (360)--October 29