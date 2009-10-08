This month in video game screenshots: October 2009

CNET también está disponible en español.

NBA 2K10 (PS3, 360, Wii, PSP, PS2, PC) & NBA Live 10 (PS3, 360, PSP)--both October 6

Saw (PS3, 360, PC)--October 6

Uncharted 2: Among Theives (PS3)--October 13

Brutal Legend (PS3, 360)--October 13

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games (Wii, DS)--October 13

Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter (DS, Wii)--October 16

FIFA Soccer 10 (PS3, 360, Wii, PSP, DS, PS2, PC)--October 20

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (PSP)--October 20

Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time (PS3)--October 20

Borderlands (PS3, 360, PC)--October 26

Forza Motorsport 3 (360)--October 27

Tekken 6 (PS3, 360, PSP, PC)--October 27

DJ Hero (PS3, 360, Wii, PS2)--October 27

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (360)--October 29

NBA 2K10 has worn the king of basketball games' crown for several years now, and this time around the franchise has introduced the all-new My Player mode.

NBA Live 10 promises brand-new features and exciting modes this time around, including the exclusive Dynamic DNA service that will help players connect to the actual NBA.
Survival horror fans get ready, the SAW movie franchise gets its first video game adaptation this month. Saw puts you in the role of a victim who must escape the Jigsaw killer's elaborate traps and puzzles.
Undoubtedly one of this year's most anticipated games, Uncharted 2 tells the story of the next chapter in Nathan Drake's adventurous career.  This time, he's on the hunt for Marco Polo's lost treasure.
Brutal Legend star Jack Black is a metal roadie sent to an alternate universe where he must battle demons and witches in this highly anticipated follow-up from mastermind game director Tim Schafer.
Mario, Sonic, and friends are back at it, competing in the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver.  The sequel to the incredibly popular Summer Games title features events like curling, snowboarding, and the skeleton.
While the original DS exclusive Drawn to Life game was a sleeper-hit, the sequel looks to expand on its audience by offering a Wii version as well.  Players can draw their own characters and objects for use in the game, experiencing a very unique feeling of customization.
FIFA Soccer 10 features a refreshed roster list, graphical enhancements, and a brand-new Virtual Pro feature where gamers can upload a photo of themselves for use with their online players.
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars may be the DS game with the same name, but the PSP version has been drastically redesigned to take advantage of the system's graphical prowess. 
Everyone's favorite Wombat and Robot duo is back in a brand-new adventure that will conclude the story line from the two previous games.  Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time will explore space this time around, with plenty of collectibles and items to gather.
Borderlands is a unique blend of game genres.  The sci-fi first-person shooter/RPG hybrid features an immersive landscape and online four-player co-op.
Forza Motorsport 3 is the latest racing simulator from Microsoft Game Studios.  New in this installment are more cars, gorgeous tracks (more than 100 in all), and an updated leaderboard system that keeps track of almost every statistic in the game.
The Tekken franchise makes its way to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PSP on October 27. The venerable 3D fighting game features a new Scenario Campaign mode, which lets gamers play as their favorite Tekken characters in a beat-'em-up arcade style experience.
The latest entry into the rhythm game universe is DJ Hero, a title that comes bundled with a turntable and crossover controller. The game features various DJ-created "mash-ups" to play along with.
The Grand Theft Auto IV epic saga lives on in The Ballad of Gay Tony, the second and final episode in the series.  While The Lost and the Damned dealt with a biker gang, Gay Tony thrusts you into the gritty reality of Liberty City's nightclub scene.
