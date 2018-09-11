This is the lab where Sphero BB-8 and R2-D2 droids are made

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • sphero-lab-tour-1507
  • dsc-1839
  • sphero-lab-tour-1429
  • sphero-lab-tour-1423
  • dsc-1821
  • dsc-1795
  • dsc-1785
  • dsc-1784
  • sphero-lab-tour-1460
  • sphero-lab-tour-1454
  • sphero-lab-tour-1487
  • sphero-lab-tour-1509
  • sphero-lab-tour-1504
  • sphero-lab-tour-1502
  • sphero-lab-tour-1521
  • sphero-lab-tour-1556
  • sphero-lab-tour-1553
  • sphero-lab-tour-1524
  • sphero-lab-tour-1525
  • sphero-lab-tour-1537
  • sphero-lab-tour-1531
  • sphero-lab-tour-1541
  • sphero-lab-tour-1517
  • sphero-lab-tour-1564
  • sphero-lab-tour-1852
  • sphero-lab-tour-1845

The Sphero Lab

We traveled to Boulder, Colorado, to tour the Sphero lab. This is where all the company's droids are developed, prototyped, soldered and painted.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
1
of 26

Our tour guide

Adam Wilson, co-founder of Sphero, shows us around the lab. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
2
of 26

The welcome party!

The tour started with this galactic trio. "These are all of our little life-size Star Wars droids. Of course, the BB-8 one is the star of the show, because that was our first one we made," Wilson says.

This life-size BB-8 actually works.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
3
of 26

Where the magic happens

"This is where everything's made. So not only development, prototyping, but ... we paint, we do soldering, we do 3D printing," says Adam.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
4
of 26

The Sphero Museum

The evolution of Sphero's droids.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
5
of 26

The evolution of BB-8

These versions show how the little rolling droid evolved. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
6
of 26

Lightning McQueen

Sphero also made an animatronic model of Lightning McQueen from Cars. This is how it looks without the flashy finish.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
7
of 26

The inside look

Here we can see the electronics hiding under the models' shells.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 26
Read First Take
$125.00 at Amazon.com

Optimus Prime

This is the Optimus Prime conference room. Yes, those racing car chairs were custom made for this room. They're super comfy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
9
of 26

The Peacekeeper

That big ball you see in the corner is called the Peacekeeper.  It's 3 feet in diameter and it works just like Sphero's smaller balls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
10
of 26

Peacekeeper Edition

Sphero likes to do pranks around April Fools' Day and this is one of the best ones. You can watch a video of lions playing with the 150-pound Peacekeeper.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
11
of 26

Adam's toys

This is Adam's desk. As you can see, he's a droid aficionado.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
12
of 26

The paint booth

This space was specially created for the Sphero team to safely paint their prototypes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
13
of 26

The paint booth

A special ventilation system lets you to stay in this enclosed area and paint safely.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
14
of 26

The electronics lab

Sphero does 99 percent of its soldering under a microscope in this lab, which has its own ventilation system.

They made the Bolt and Sphero mini in this space.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
15
of 26

Manual labor

They make these pieces by hand under the microscope.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
16
of 26

Microscopic pieces

Believe it or not, these tweezers are holding a tiny piece used to make the Sphero droids. It looks like a speck of dust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
17
of 26

The electrostatic testing table

"This is probably the worst station for any robot to come upon," according to Adam. On this metal table the droids are shocked to make sure they won't generate electricity after all the spinning.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
18
of 26

The gun

This is the ESP gun that hits the little droids with around 50,000 volts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
19
of 26

Roland MDX-50 Benchtop CNC Mill

This is the CNC machine used to create highly complex multisided prototypes and finished parts. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
20
of 26

3D-printed little heads

This over has turned into a collection of BB-8 and BB-9E heads.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
21
of 26

R2-D2 gears

They print these gears that are part of the R2-D2 droids. The snap out but some of the pieces need a bit of extra work.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
22
of 26

Droids in the making

We ran into little pieces of droids in different parts pf the lab.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
23
of 26

The photo studio

Sphero also has its own photo studio for taking product shots of its robots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
24
of 26

Play time!

And you can't visit the lab without a fun droid race. Adam raced CNET editor Lexy Savvides using the Sphero Mini's facial driving mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
25
of 26

The race

CNET's video producer John Kim and senior producer Mariel Mayers film the droid race. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
26
of 26
Now Reading

This is the lab where Sphero BB-8 and R2-D2 droids are made

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Alphabet says its Loon balloons could beam internet to more people than before

Alphabet says its Loon balloons could beam internet to more people than before

by
Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS event: Watch live here Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS event: Watch live here Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT

by
The best ways to sell or trade in your iPhone

The best ways to sell or trade in your iPhone

by
That British Airways breach shows hackers finetuning e-commerce attacks

That British Airways breach shows hackers finetuning e-commerce attacks

by
Facebook makes it easier to communicate during disasters

Facebook makes it easier to communicate during disasters

by
Sphero is not just about BB-8 anymore

Sphero is not just about BB-8 anymore

by