This is the $26.5 million Star Wars-themed mansion you're looking for

This $26.5 million house is the ultimate shrine to Star Wars

The ultimate shrine to Star Wars may not be at Disneyland. It's located in this absolutely gorgeous property in Hidden Hills, Calif. Listed at $26.5 million by The Agency, the 18,183-square-foot home is loaded with incredible collectibles, life-size props and a Star Wars-themed home theater.

Come with us on a tour of this incredible Southern California property.