This is the $26.5 million Star Wars-themed mansion you're looking for

This is like living in your own Star Wars museum
According to Arvin Haddad, star of the new CNBC show Listing Impossible and one of the agents for the property, many homes in Hidden Hills go overboard with unique basements.
"Having a tricked-out basement is a must in the ultra luxury, celebrity-studded town of Hidden Hills," he said. "Homeowners here love to highlight their personal lives and passions. And this seller is beyond passionate about Star Wars."
While the seller is willing to negotiate the inclusion of the Star Wars collection in the sale of the home, Haddad says the eventual billionaire buyer (perhaps a pro sports player or movie star?) will have the option of remaking the basement into whatever they're passionate about instead.