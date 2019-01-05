This hardcore football fan's theater has purple walls for a reason

CNET también está disponible en español.

This is Chris. As you might gather from his attire, he's from Baltimore and is a hardcore Ravens fan (that's the city's NFL team for those who don't follow professional football). His love for his team carries over to his purple-clad home theater room that he built out in his basement.

Chris says he's been a Ravens fan since 2003. When he purchased his house in 2011, he and his brother wanted to make a theater room dedicated to the Ravens. They knew they wanted to black out the ceiling and have purple walls. 

A friend of Chris' acquired some dream seats from an ESPN Zone that had recently closed.

"I have a regular group of six guys come over every week so we knew we needed to build a platform for the back row," Chris says. "Over the years I've added more memorabilia and upgraded some of the theater equipment."

"With a friend's help we installed this two-tap keg beer system into an old fridge," Chris says.

He recently upgraded his setup with this 70-inch 4K Vizio and a secondary 42-inch Toshiba that's dedicated to showing the NFL Red Zone channel.

This poster of Ray Lewis (Chris calls him "the best Ravens player ever") was a Christmas gift.

A little wider shot of the same area.

A Harman Kardon AV240 that Chris purchased at Circuit City about 15 years ago and still loves.

He recently upgraded the center channel speaker to a Sony CS8 "to get better vocals."

View from the back of the room.

A PS4 for gaming and Blu-ray-viewing fun.

JBL's North Ridge Series 12 shakes the whole basement, Chris says.

Black and purple are the Ravens' official colors. A black ceiling also helps darken the room for a more theatrical feel.

Another look at the front of the dual TVs, primed for holiday-season football.

Chris says: "A dart board for something to do when the game isn't going as we hoped."

And that's the end of Chris' fan cave tour. Thanks for checking it out and if you want to see more Show Us Yours showcases, we have plenty more here

And if you want to have your home theater featured on CNET, we welcome all submissions. Submit your photos here.

This hardcore football fan's theater has purple walls for a reason

