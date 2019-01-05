This hardcore football fan's theater has purple walls for a reason

This is Chris. As you might gather from his attire, he's from Baltimore and is a hardcore Ravens fan (that's the city's NFL team for those who don't follow professional football). His love for his team carries over to his purple-clad home theater room that he built out in his basement.
Chris says he's been a Ravens fan since 2003. When he purchased his house in 2011, he and his brother wanted to make a theater room dedicated to the Ravens. They knew they wanted to black out the ceiling and have purple walls.
A friend of Chris' acquired some dream seats from an ESPN Zone that had recently closed.
"I have a regular group of six guys come over every week so we knew we needed to build a platform for the back row," Chris says. "Over the years I've added more memorabilia and upgraded some of the theater equipment."