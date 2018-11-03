This guy built a sick theater in his living room because he didn't have a basement

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • dan
  • 4-0-old-screen
  • 90-1-orginal-theater
  • 4-1-wall-build
  • 6-0-wall-build
  • 4-2-test-screen
  • 5-2-equipmnet-rack
  • 5-4-equipmnet-rack
  • 6-1-wall-sheetrock
  • 6-5-masking-off
  • 6-4-screen-measure
  • 6-6-the-paint
  • behind-screen
  • 1-1-raised-sofa
  • 1-4-raised-sofa
  • 1-5-raised-sofa
  • 1-8-need-air-to-power-the-stapler
  • 1-7-raised-sofa
  • 2-1-raised-sofa
  • 2-2-raised-sofa
  • 2-0-raised-sofa
  • 6-7-testing-screen
  • 94-82-equipment
  • 94-8-equipment
  • 6-9-sub-cover
  • 7-0-tools-used
  • 7-1-pullout-rack
  • 7-2-pullout-rack
  • 7-4-pullout-rack-withtools
  • 97-3-rack
  • 7-5-pullout-rack
  • 8-0-almost-done
  • 90-2-wife-helping
  • 8-2-almost-done
  • 9-4-closer-to-done
  • 91-2-pinball
  • 91-3-pinball
  • 91-6-pinball
  • 91-7-pinball
  • 91-8-pinball
  • 91-81-pinball
  • 91-9-pinball
  • 92-3-theater
  • 92-1-theater
  • 92-2-theater
  • 92-4-theater-kids-growing-up
  • 92-5-theater
  • 92-6-theater
  • 94-95-equipmnet
  • 93-1-remote1
  • 98-4-home-automation
  • 97-1-rack
  • 94-6-equipment
  • 94-1-eqipment
  • 94-2-equipment
  • 94-31-equipment
  • 94-3-equipment
  • 94-92-equipment
  • 95-1-xbox
  • 95-3-xbox
  • 97-4-rack
  • 96-1-temp
  • 98-3-home-automation
  • 99-1-movie-1080p
  • 99-6-movie-4k
  • 91-10

Dan

This is Dan. He's from Canton, Georgia, right above Atlanta. He wants to kick off his Show Us Yours photo tour by saying he has a loving wife who lets him "do stuff to the house most would not."

He built a theater in his living room because he didn't have a basement. Now he no longer has a living room -- but he does have a pretty sweet theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
1
of 66

Dan says he always had a movie room wherever he lived. This was his old 100-inch screen for his former "minimalist" set up before he decided to really transform and upgrade it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
2
of 66

He had a TV under the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
3
of 66

"Here's where we start to say goodbye to the back windows and start to build the false wall 24 inches from the window frames," Dan says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
4
of 66

Framing out the wall.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
5
of 66

Mounting the screen for a quick placement test. It's a 113.5-inch Silver Ticket STR-235115-WAB fixed-frame screen. It's acoustically transparent so he can place speakers behind the screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
6
of 66

Rough build-out of the equipment rack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
7
of 66

Closer look at the rack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
8
of 66

Sheetrock in progress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
9
of 66

Masking everything off.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
10
of 66

Screen measuring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
11
of 66

Adding some paint.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
12
of 66

Behind the screen: "The Klipsch center speaker is held in place with some rubber feet," Dan says. "I went vertical as I wanted as much separation from the left and right channels."

The front speakers are also made by Klipsch. He has Polks for his rear speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
13
of 66

Building a riser for theater seats.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
14
of 66

Raising that sofa.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
15
of 66

Ready to get covered with carpet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
16
of 66

Dan needed air to power the stapler.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
17
of 66

Carpet on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
18
of 66

Dan built small storage units under the sofa for shoes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
19
of 66

The storage drawers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
20
of 66

A look at the new raised seating arrangement.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
21
of 66

Another screen test.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
22
of 66

Dual Klipsch subwoofers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
23
of 66

Closer look at the subs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
24
of 66

Cover for the subs. "I built a grille held on by magnets to cover the hole and 'access' to the inside of the wall," Dan says. "Thank goodness my wife is petite. We quickly figured out who does and does not fit!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
25
of 66

"Apparently, I should have bought stock in Ryobi as I seem to own all their tools," Dan says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
26
of 66

Pullout rack is nearly complete.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
27
of 66

"The entire cabinet pulls fully out and turns 90 degrees to allow me to get to the backside of all the gear because climbing in the wall might be possible but it's not practical," Dan says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
28
of 66

Wider look at the rack and all the tools used.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
29
of 66

The back of the equipment after the rack is turned.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
30
of 66

Dan is pretty proud of that homemade rack. We would be, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
31
of 66

Almost done.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
32
of 66

This is Dan's wife Trish, doing her favorite thing: unraveling piles of tangled cords. "I'm pretty sure she wouldn't agree but she lets me have my toys so I can't complain," Dan says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
33
of 66

All cleaned up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
34
of 66

LED elements added. He uses a DreamScreen 4K for the LED lights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
35
of 66

This one of Dan's side projects: He built a pinball a digital machine from scratch.

"It took about three or four months of nights working on this and then wiring it all up and all," he says. "But it sure is a nice toy to play on  and have competitions when the friends come over."  

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
36
of 66

Testing the X-Men table.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
37
of 66

Pinball machine wiring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
38
of 66

Finished product.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
39
of 66

Alongside the MAME arcade machine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
40
of 66

Elvira.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
41
of 66

The game room/home office.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
42
of 66

The theater in all its glory.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
43
of 66

3D printer on the left.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
44
of 66

There's some space behind the theater for storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
45
of 66

"All the marks on the column reflect the kids growing up," Dan says. "It's hard to believe the bottom marks to the top ones. My, how the time passes!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
46
of 66

Back of the living room... er, home theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
47
of 66

The seats from another angle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
48
of 66

One of the rumble transducers in each of the three couches. They vibrate the couch during explosions, giving you a little back massage. Each rumble device has its own 50-watt amp hidden in the couch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
49
of 66

Quick screenshot of his iPhone running the home automation system. "Pretty much all of if it has an IP or runs Z-Wave so I can control it by a pad or by Google Home," Dan says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
50
of 66

Google Home Mini mounted on the wall for voice control.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
51
of 66

Here's the rack again. Let's explore what's inside a little more closely.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
52
of 66

Dan says: "The Onkyo receiver is the heart of the system while the big box on top is the brains -- or at least the memory -- as it houses the Plex and all the movies stored in raw format. I might compress them one day."

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
53
of 66

Onkyo TX-NR757 receiver up close.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
54
of 66

10TB Mirrored NAS (networked drive) for Plex and ISCSI storage along with ESX servers to run virtual firewalls "and other stuff."

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
55
of 66

Xbox One, cable box, streaming boxes (Apple TV 4K, Roku 4K, Nvidia Shield 4K), remotes and game controllers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
56
of 66

Nintendo Switch at the bottom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
57
of 66

His new Epson HC4000 projector (upconverts to 4K but isn't a true 4K projector).

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
58
of 66

Firing up the Xbox One to play one of his favorite games...

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
59
of 66

Fallout 4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
60
of 66

The rack being pulled and turned with some better pictures of the back of the gear. "I knew Day 1 when I did this I needed to be able to get to the gear," Dan says. "The gear is so heavy that when it is fully out it tilts from lifting the back of the rails. Yikes!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
61
of 66

The little box right above the rack is the temp control for the fans to help make sure everything stays cool inside the rack. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
62
of 66

Dan says: "This is another control pad where every light and most of everything can be controlled from -- minus the doors. They are on a separate, more secure system with no connection to the network."

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
63
of 66

Watching a movie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
64
of 66

Dan says the picture from the Epson is great.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
65
of 66

He recently added Klipsch Dolby Atmos speakers (above the screen).

What's next? Dan's not sure, but he's always looking to make additions. And we'll add them if he sends more pictures, but that's it for now.

Thanks for the tour, Dan. If you'd like to see more Show Us Yours showcases, we've got plenty more here.

And if you want to submit photos of your own home theater, please do here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan/CNETRead the article
66
of 66
Now Reading

This guy built a sick theater in his living room because he didn't have a basement

Up Next

Best TVs to give for the holidays 2018

Latest Stories

Julia Roberts thriller Homecoming leaves some burning questions

Julia Roberts thriller Homecoming leaves some burning questions

by
CNET Asks: Vote for your favorite Halloween costume

CNET Asks: Vote for your favorite Halloween costume

by
Google walkout was 'unprecedented.' It could prompt more tech protests

Google walkout was 'unprecedented.' It could prompt more tech protests

by
9 great reads from CNET this week

9 great reads from CNET this week

by
This candidate hopes cybersecurity expertise can deliver her to Congress

This candidate hopes cybersecurity expertise can deliver her to Congress

by