This guy built a sick theater in his living room because he didn't have a basement

Cover for the subs. "I built a grille held on by magnets to cover the hole and 'access' to the inside of the wall," Dan says. "Thank goodness my wife is petite. We quickly figured out who does and does not fit!"
Dan says: "The Onkyo receiver is the heart of the system while the big box on top is the brains -- or at least the memory -- as it houses the Plex and all the movies stored in raw format. I might compress them one day."
The rack being pulled and turned with some better pictures of the back of the gear. "I knew Day 1 when I did this I needed to be able to get to the gear," Dan says. "The gear is so heavy that when it is fully out it tilts from lifting the back of the rails. Yikes!"
Dan says: "This is another control pad where every light and most of everything can be controlled from -- minus the doors. They are on a separate, more secure system with no connection to the network."